Bu haber 09 Mayıs 2018 09:22:16 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Birecik Belediyesi Ak Parti’yi Bitirmeye Mi Çalışıyor?

Tüm yurtta etkili olan bahar yağışları Urfa’nın birçok yerinde sel felaketlerine nedne olurken, selden etkilenen bir diğer ilçe ise Birecik oldu. Sel suları ile evleri ve iş yerleri göle dönüşen vatandaşın zararı büyük oldu. Birecik Belediyesi vatandaşlara yardımcı olmadı. seçimlerin yaklaştığı şu günlerde Birecik Belediyesi vatandaşın sitem etmesine neden olurken Belediyenin vatandaşa yardım etmemesi ilçede Ak Parti oylarını düşürme tedirginliği yarattı.

Urfa’da etkili olan yağışlar sel felaketini de beraberinde getirdi. Şiddetli yağışlar nedeniyle vatandaşın evleri ve iş yerleri göle dönüştü.
 

Birecik Belediyesi Oyları Düşürecek

Etkili olan yağışlar nedeniyle sel felaketinden zarar gören vatandaşlar belediyeye isyan etti. Evlerine iş yerlerine dolan suyu kendi çabalarıyla boşaltmaya çalışan vatandaşlar, “Belediye bize yardımcı olmadı. Kendi çabalarımızla uğradığımız zarardan çıkmaya çalıştık. Seçimlerde de bizler yardımcı olmayacağız” diyerek Ak Parti’nin Birecik’te oylarının düşeceği sinyalini verdi.

 

Yolların Durumu İçler Acısı

Birecik Belediyesi’nin çevre çalışmalarını göz ardı ettiğini dile getiren vatandaşlar yollardaki baştan savma yapılan parke taşlarından dert yakınarak belediyeye sitem etti. Birecik’in işlek olan caddelerinde yürümenin dahi zor olduğunu dile getirerek çukurların meydana geldiği yolların görüntülerini paylaşarak durumun ne kadar vahim olduğunu gözler önüne serdi.
 

Sel Yolları Savaş Alanına Çevirdi

Aşırı yağışlar nedeniyle sokaklara döşenmiş olan parke taşları sele kapılıp sürüklendi. Yağış sonrası iş yerlerine akın eden esnaflar zararlarını görüp üzüntüye kapıldılar. Caddedeki parke taşlarını bile sürükleyecek derecede kuvvetli olan sel can kaybına neden olmazken, Belediyenin doğal afetlerde başlarını dışarı çıkarıp halka yardım etmemesi de büyük kızgınlık yarattı.








 
