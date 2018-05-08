Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 08 Mayıs 2018 09:00:35 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Harran Üniversitesi Cerablus'ta Sınav Yaptı

Şanlıurfa'daki Harran Üniversitesi'nce Suriye'nin Cerablus kentinde liseyi bitiren öğrencilerin üniversiteye girmesi için Yabancı Öğrenci Sınavı (YÖS) yaptı. Bugün Süriyede TSK'nin terörden temizlediği El-BAB ve CERABLUS kentinde yaklaşık 800 öğrencinin katıldığı Harran Üniversitesi Yabancu Uyruklu Öğrenci Sınavı (HRÜYÖS) yapıldı. Savaştan çıkan insanlara umut kapısı olan sınav sonuçlarının ise ne zaman açıklanacağı henüz belli değil.

Harran Üniversitesi Cerablus'ta Sınav Yaptı

'Fırat Kalkanı Harekatı' ile teröristlerden temizlenen Cerablus'ta sınav yapılmak üzere Harran Üniversitesi'nce Göç Politikaları Uygulama ve Araştırma Merkez (HÜGÖÇ) Müdürü Abdulkadir Aydın (YÖS), geçtiğimiz mart ayında ön görüşme için bölgeye gönderilmiş, sınav hakkında bilgi alışverişinde bulunmuştu.
 

Yüzlerce Öğrenci Katıldı

2018 Mart ayında ön görüşmesi yapılan sınav, 8 Mayısta gerçekleşti. Dün gerçekleşen sınava 800 öğrenci katıldı.
 

Harran Üniversitesini Tercih Edene Ek Puan

Harran Üniversitesi YÖS’ü birçok yerde yaptıklarını belirterek, Harran Üniversitesi’ni tercih edecek olan Cerablus’lu öğrencilere ek puan vereceklerini söyledi.
 

Sonuçlar Ne Zaman Açıklanacak

Daha önce 11 mayıs 2018 tarihinde yapılacağı kararlaştırılan YÖS için uygun tarih 8 Mayıs olarak değiştirildi. Bugün sınava giren öğrenciler sonuçların açıklanacağı günü iple çekiyorlar. Harran Üniversitesi ve sınav komisyonu sınav sonuçlarının ne zaman açıklanacağı konusunda ise bir bilgi vermedi.







 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Harran Üniversitesi Cerablus'ta Sınav Yaptı
Harran Üniversitesi Cerablus'ta Sınav Yaptı
Şanlıurfa'daki Harran Üniversitesi'nce Suriye'nin Cerablus kentinde liseyi bitiren öğrencilerin üniversiteye girmesi için Yabancı Öğrenci Sınavı (YÖS) yaptı. Bugün Süriyede TSK'nin terörden temizlediği El-BAB ve CERABLUS kentinde yaklaşık 800 öğrencinin katıldığı Harran Üniversitesi Yabancu Uyruklu Öğrenci Sınavı (HRÜYÖS) yapıldı. Savaştan çıkan insanlara umut kapısı olan sınav sonuçlarının ise ne zaman açıklanacağı henüz belli değil.
Urfa'da Bir İlk Gerçekleşti
Urfa'da Bir İlk Gerçekleşti
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesinde görevli olan veteriner ve mühendisler ortaklaşa çalışmaları ile şehrimizde bir ilki gerçekleştirdiler. Urfa’da bulunan parklara yaptıkları kedi koruma ve kuş evlerini yerleştiren veteriner ve mühendislerin, sokakta yaşayan hayvanların hem barınma hem de yeme ihtiyaçlarını karşılamak için geliştirdikleri proje oldukça ilgi gördü. Hayvan severler tarafından da oldukça takdir toplayan projenin Urfa’nın her yerine yapılması planlanıyor.
Türkiye’de Sayıları Çok Az, Urfa’da Olacak Mı?
Türkiye’de Sayıları Çok Az, Urfa’da Olacak Mı?
Urfa’da dillerden düşmeyen büyük proje olarak adlandırılan trambüs projesi için olması gerek bir bölümü hepimiz göz ardı ettik. Tuvalet… Urfa’daki Trambüs duraklarında veya duraklara yakın yerlerde tuvalet var mı? Acil ihtiyaç alanları oluşturulması için talepte bulunulduğu takdirde proje kapsamına dahil edilir mi?
Çiftçi'den Urfa'ya Dev Proje
Çiftçi'den Urfa'ya Dev Proje
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi yeni projeyi açıkladı. Proje için çok heyecanlı olduğunu ifade eden Çiftçi; Şanlı şehrimize şimdiden hayırlı olsun” dedi.
GAP Vadisi Çöle Döndü
GAP Vadisi Çöle Döndü
Urfa GAP Vadisine dikilen ağaçların hali görenleri şaşırttı. Tek tek kuruyan ağaçları gören vatandaşlar “Ekilen ağaçların bakımı yapılmıyor” yorumunda bulundu.
Urfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığı Açıkladı
Urfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığı Açıkladı
Şanlıurfa’nın bazı yerel haber sitelerinde dolaşan Ak Parti Temayül sonuçları adı altında yapılan paylaşımlarla alakalı Şanlıurfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığından açıklama geldi. 5 Mayıs 2018 tarihinde yapılan AK Parti Şanlıurfa temayül sonuçları diye yayınladıkları bilgilerin gerçeği yansıtmadığını ifade eden Şanlıurfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığı “Paylaşımlara itibar etmeyiniz. Sonuçlar henüz belli değil” dedi.
Çiftçi, TKB Başkanlığına Seçildi
Çiftçi, TKB Başkanlığına Seçildi
Türkiye genelinde 445 belediyemizin üye olduğu Tarihi Kentler Birliği'nin Başkanlığına Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi seçildi. İstanbul’da gerçekleştirilen Tarihi Kentler Birliği Başkanlığı seçimlerinde tek aday gösterilen Şanlıurfa Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi “Bizler büyük bir aileyiz” dedi.
Yağışlar Urfa Fıstığını Da Vurdu
Yağışlar Urfa Fıstığını Da Vurdu
Urfa’da bir haftadan beridir etkili olan yağışlar fıstık bahçelerini de vurdu. Ekinleri zarar gören Hilvanlı çiftçiler çaresizlik içinde zarar gören ekinlerine bakmakla yetindi.
Şoför'ü Defalarca Bıcakladı, Saldırgandan Haber Yok
Şoför'ü Defalarca Bıcakladı, Saldırgandan Haber Yok
Beykoz’da bir kişi, aracını park ettiği boş arazide kendisinden para isteyen değnekçinin bıçaklı saldırısına uğradı. Yaralı halde bir iş yerine sığınan araç sahibinin vatandaşların gözü önünde şehir eşkıyası tarafından defalarca bıçaklanma anı güvenlik kamerasına yansıdı.
Yağmur Bey Sizinle Sevişirken... Yorumu Altuğ'u Kızdırdı
Yağmur Bey Sizinle Sevişirken... Yorumu Altuğ'u Kızdırdı
“Yağmur Bey Sizinle Sevişirken Gözünü Kapatıyordur” Yorumu Pınar Altuğ’u Kızdırdı
Abide'de Motosiklet Kazası
Abide'de Motosiklet Kazası
Abide’de motosiklet kazası meydana geldi. Direksiyon hâkimiyetini kaybetmesiyle kazaya sebep olan motosiklet sürücüsü kazayı ucuz atlattı.
Urfalılar Hizmete Layık Değil
Urfalılar Hizmete Layık Değil
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi, durakları yenileyeli çok bir zaman geçmedi ama durakların yeni temiz ve kullanıma uygun halinden eser yok. Eyyübiye İlçesine bağlı Eyyüp Nebi Mahallesinde bulunan duraklardan bir tanesinin camının tuzla buz olması ve Belediyenin hala onarım çalışmalarında bulunmaması vatandaşı kızdırrken, çevre sakinleri; “Duraklar yapılalı ne kadar zaman oldu ki? İnsan bu durağı neden bu hale getirmek ister? Anlayamıyoruz. Bunu yapanlar kendilerine hizmeti layık görmüyorlar” yorumunda bulundu.
Urfa'da 5600 Kişi Var!
Urfa'da 5600 Kişi Var!
Güvenç Hakkında Bomba İddia!
Güvenç Hakkında Bomba İddia!
Güven Kongre İle Resmen Seçildi..
Güven Kongre İle Resmen Seçildi..
Muhtar Torgut'tan,Başkan Bayık'a Teşekkür...
Muhtar Torgut'tan,Başkan Bayık'a Teşekkür...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
24°C / 14°C
Durum
GökGürültülü Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:42
Güneş
05:16
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:14
Akşam
19:28
Yatsı
20:55
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿