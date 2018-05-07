Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 07 Mayıs 2018 01:53:43 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa Ak Parti'den Açıklama;Listeler Asılsız!

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı sosyal medyada paylaşılan milletvekili temayül listesini yalanladı.

Urfa Ak Parti'den Açıklama;Listeler Asılsız!

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı ‘sosyal medya’da dolaşan Ak Parti Şanlıurfa milletvekili listesi temayül yoklaması sonucu listesi iddiasına yalanlama geldi.Ak Parti il başkanlığından yapılan açıklamada:”Genel merkezimizden il Başkanlığımıza ulaşmış herhangi Milletvekili Aday Adayı Temayül yoklaması ile İlgili bir sonuç yoktur.Sosyal medyada dolaşan listeler tamamen yalan ve gerçekle Alakası yoktur.Kamuoyuna saygıyla duyurulur.”denildi.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Urfa Ak Parti'den Açıklama;Listeler Asılsız!
Urfa Ak Parti'den Açıklama;Listeler Asılsız!
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı sosyal medyada paylaşılan milletvekili temayül listesini yalanladı.
CHP'den Urfa Uyarısı!
CHP'den Urfa Uyarısı!
CHP Parti Meclisi Üyesi Mehmet Ali Çelebi twitter hesabından “Tüm Türkiye'ye uyarıdır” başlıklı bir mesaj paylaştı.
Urfalı İş Adamına Önemli Rol!
Urfalı İş Adamına Önemli Rol!
TRT'nin sevilen dizisi Payitaht Abdülhamid'de tarihi bir an canlandırılacak. Dizide Azerbaycan’ın ünlü hayırsever milyoneri Hacı Zeynelabdin Tağıyev rolü canlandırılacak. Zeynelabdin Efendi Abdülhamid Sultan’la bir araya gelecek ve ona Kur’an-ı Kerim hediye edecek. Tağıyev'i usta oyuncu Ahmet Bilgin canlandırırken, yanında Urfalı iş adamı Hüseyin Büyükfırat da rol olacak. Abdülhamid’e Kur’an-ı Kerimi Büyükfırat taktim edecek.
Yeni Başkan,Nihat Çiftçi!
Yeni Başkan,Nihat Çiftçi!
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi, Tarihi Kentler Birliği'nin yapılan seçiminde 'Birlik Başkanı' görevine seçildi.
Urfalılar,Bu Aya Dikkat!
Urfalılar,Bu Aya Dikkat!
Ünlü meteorologdan sel felaketi sonrası korkutan uyarı
Urfa'da Sel Can Aldı!
Urfa'da Sel Can Aldı!
Urfa'da Yogun Yağışta,Sele Kapılan 13 Yaşındaki İlknur Karayılan Hayatını Kaybetti.
Urfa'da Artçı Deprem!
Urfa'da Artçı Deprem!
Urfa 2.2'le Sallandı.
Badıllı,İyi Partiden Aday Adayı Oldu!
Badıllı,İyi Partiden Aday Adayı Oldu!
İmam Badıllı İyi Partiden aday adayı oldu.
Başkan Peltek,Sahaya İndi...
Başkan Peltek,Sahaya İndi...
ŞUTSO Başkanı İ.Halil Peltek, Gıda İmalatçıları İhtisas Sitesi’nde esnafla buluştu.
Urfa'da Torbalar Mühürlenip,Ankara'ya Gönderildi!
Urfa'da Torbalar Mühürlenip,Ankara'ya Gönderildi!
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili aday adayı temayül yoklaması için kullanılan oylar torbalara konularak mühürlendi.
Bakandan,Urfalı Bürokrata Ziyaret...
Bakandan,Urfalı Bürokrata Ziyaret...
Enerji ve Tabii Kaynaklar Bakanı Berat Albayrak, hafta içinde Cumhurbaşkanımız Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ile yatığı yurt dışı ziyaretlerinin ardından Çin Halk Cumhuriyetine geçti.
Urfa Aday Adayları Belli Oldu,İşte Liste!
Urfa Aday Adayları Belli Oldu,İşte Liste!
Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Aday Adaylığı başvurusunda bulunan aday adayı sayısı belli oldu.
Urfa Ak Parti'den Açıklama;Listeler Asılsız!
Urfa Ak Parti'den Açıklama;Listeler Asılsız!
CHP'den Urfa Uyarısı!
CHP'den Urfa Uyarısı!
Urfa'da İş Arayanlar Dikkat!
Urfa'da İş Arayanlar Dikkat!
Urfaspor'un İlk Maçı Ne Zaman?
Urfaspor'un İlk Maçı Ne Zaman?
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
29°C / 15°C
Durum
GökGürültülü Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:43
Güneş
05:17
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:14
Akşam
19:28
Yatsı
20:54
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿