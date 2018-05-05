Advert
Bu haber 05 Mayıs 2018 21:40:18 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Torbalar Mühürlenip,Ankara'ya Gönderildi!

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili aday adayı temayül yoklaması için kullanılan oylar torbalara konularak mühürlendi.

Urfa'da Torbalar Mühürlenip,Ankara'ya Gönderildi!

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili aday adayı olan 294 aday adayı için Şanlıurfa GAPTEM'de oy verme işlemi yapıldı. oldukça yüksek oranda yapılan oy verme işlemi sonrası oy pusulaları torbalara konularak mühürlendi ve Ankara'ya gönderildi. 
 
