Bu haber 04 Mayıs 2018 09:23:22 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Başhekim Akçakale'ye Bunları Kazandırdı

Akçakale Ak Parti Kadın Kolları Başkanı Hacer Erat Tankuç ilçeye kazandırdığı faaliyetlerden dolayı Akçakale Devlet Hastanesi Başhekimi Dr. Şeyhmus Göz’e teşekkürlerini iletti.

Başhekim Akçakale'ye Bunları Kazandırdı

Akçakale’ye kazandırdığı birçok yararlı bölüm ile gönüllerde taht kurmayı başaran Akçakale Devlet Hastanesi Başhekimi Dr. Şeyhmus Göz’e teşekkürlerini ileten Akçakale Ak Parti Kadın Kolları Başkanı Hacer Erat Tankuç konu ile ilgili açıklamasında; “Bölgemizde, Gebe bilgilendirme sınıfı, Obezite ve Diyabet Okulu aynı zamanda Emzirme odası gibi güzel faaliyetleri ilçemize kazandıran Dr. Şeyhmus Göz beyefendiye Kadın kollarımız adına Şükranlarımı sunuyorum.” dedi.




