Bu haber 04 Mayıs 2018 09:13:01 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Aydınlık, Aday Adaylığını Duyurdu

CHP Şanlıurfa İl Başkanı Aziz Aydınlık milletvekili aday adaylık başvurusunu yaptı

Aydınlık, Aday Adaylığını Duyurdu

CHP İl Başkanı Aziz Aydınlık CHP'den milletvekili aday adaylık başvurusu yaptığını açıklayarak; “İl Başkanlığında olduğu gibi milletvekilliğinde aranızda olacağım” dedi.

 
Harran Bir Gecede Çöl Oldu
Harran Bir Gecede Çöl Oldu
Bahar ayında bastıran sert yağmurlar tarlaları telef etti. yağmur sonrası tarlalarının halini gören çiftçiler oldukça zor durumdalar. Yetkililerin yardım ellerini uzatmalarını bekleyen çiftçiler tarlalarının eski haline döneceği günü sabırsızlıkla bekliyorlar.
Urfa'daki Yağışların Etkisiyle Düşen Yıldırım Evin Çatısını Deldi
Urfa'daki Yağışların Etkisiyle Düşen Yıldırım Evin Çatısını Deldi
Urfa’da şiddetli yağışlar nedeniyle hayat felç olma noktasına geldi. Yağışların köylere verdiği hasarların bilançoları ortaya çıkarken, bir evin çatısına düşen yıldırım duvarın delinmesine sebep oldu.
Akçakaleli'nin Hem Canına Hem De Malına Nasıl Zarar Verilir?
Akçakaleli'nin Hem Canına Hem De Malına Nasıl Zarar Verilir?
Akçakale-Ceylapınar yolunun durumunu anlatan bir vatandaş; “2 yıldır Akçakale-Ceylapınar yolunu kullanırken arabalarımız hasar görüyor” diyerek yetkililere seslendi.
Urfalılar Seçimlerde Boş Oy Kullanma Kararı Aldı
Urfalılar Seçimlerde Boş Oy Kullanma Kararı Aldı
Şanlıurfa’nın Eyyübiye ilçesine bağlı 3000 nüfuslu horoz mah. 9000 nüfuslu Sağlık mah. Ve 4000 nüfuslu Ulucanlar Mahalle sakinleri yaşanan maddi hasarlı kazadan sonra isyan etti. Sorunlarının çözülmediğini ve bu sorunların canlarına mal olduğunu söyleyen Urfalılar 24 Haziran Genel Seçimlerinde boş oy kullanma kararı aldıklarını bildirdi.
Bahar Yağmurları Harran'da Hayatı Felç Etti
Bahar Yağmurları Harran'da Hayatı Felç Etti
Şanlıurfa’nın Harran ilçesinde yarım saat etkili olan şiddetli yağmur sele dönüşünce bazı mahallelerde su baskınları yaşandı. Yağışta taban suyunun yükselmesi nedeniyle evler sular altında kaldı, ekili alanlarda büyük zarar meydana gelirken, 14 hayvan ise telef oldu.
Turist Kafilesi Balıklıgöl Tünelinde Mahsur Kaldı
Turist Kafilesi Balıklıgöl Tünelinde Mahsur Kaldı
Balıklıgöl tünelinde turist aracı mahsur kaldı. Tünelin boyunun araçlara göre dizayn edilmemesi sonucu bu sorunun yaşanmasıyla trafikte kısa süreliğine aksamalar yaşandı. Vatandaş Turizm’e balta saplamak bu olsa gerek yorumunda bulunurken, Büyükşehir bir projesinde daha başarısızlığını gözler önüne serdi.
Ak Parti Bucak ile Oyuna Oy Katacak
Ak Parti Bucak ile Oyuna Oy Katacak
Ekonomist Çiftçi Fatih Bucak adaylık başvurusundan sonra ilk olarak Urfa.com’a röportaj verdi. Fatih Bucak seçimlerin 1 yıl erken yapılmasının mantıklı bir sebebinin olduğunu dile getirirken, “Bizler de adaylık için 1 yıl beklememiş olduk” yorumunda bulundu.
Çiftçi'nin Verdiği Röportaj Tepki Topladı
Çiftçi'nin Verdiği Röportaj Tepki Topladı
Şanlıurfa Büyük Şehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi, Kanal7.com haber sitesinde verdiği bir röportajda Göçmen Suriyeliler için “Suriyeli aday çıkmasını isterdim” dedi.
DSİ Sulama Kanalı 4. Canı Aldı
DSİ Sulama Kanalı 4. Canı Aldı
Urfa’nın Viranşehir İlçesinde DSİ sulama kanalında 15 yaşında bir çocuk boğularak can verdi. Çevresinde yeterli güvenlik önlemlerinin alınmadığı sulama kanalında henüz yaz gelmeden, bu yıl 4. can kaybı vakası…
Urfa MHP İL Başkanlığı Açıkladı
Urfa MHP İL Başkanlığı Açıkladı
Urfa'nın Harran ilçesi Aydınlar köyünde jandarmalar elleri bağlı bir kişiyi öldüresiye dövdüğüyle ilgili çıkan haberlere MHP Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı açıklamada bulundu. Olayın basına yansıyan videosundan sonra “Jandarmanın aşırı müdahaleden geri durmaması dehşet verici bir detaydır” diyen MHP Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı resmi sosyal medya hesabından olayı şiddetle kınadığını ifade etti.
KFC Topa Tutuldu. Bakması Bedava
KFC Topa Tutuldu. Bakması Bedava
KFC'nin 'Bakması Bedava' sloganı ile yayınladığı yeni reklam afişleri büyük tepki topladı.
Urfa’da,İsot Tarlasında Kaçak Elektrik Hattı
Urfa’da,İsot Tarlasında Kaçak Elektrik Hattı
Urfalılar Dikkat!
Urfalılar Dikkat!
Başkan Güven;24 Haziran Seçimlerinden Alnımızın Akıyla Çıkacağız
Başkan Güven;24 Haziran Seçimlerinden Alnımızın Akıyla Çıkacağız
Mali ve Sosyal Haklar İade Edilmelidir!
Mali ve Sosyal Haklar İade Edilmelidir!
