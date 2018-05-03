Advert
Urfa'daki Yağışların Etkisiyle Düşen Yıldırım Evin Çatısını Deldi

Urfa’da şiddetli yağışlar nedeniyle hayat felç olma noktasına geldi. Yağışların köylere verdiği hasarların bilançoları ortaya çıkarken, bir evin çatısına düşen yıldırım duvarın delinmesine sebep oldu.

İki günden beridir Türkiye’nin doğu illerinde etkisini oldukça gösteren yağışlar ağır hasarlar bırakmaya devam ediyor. Çamura dönüşen yollar ve tarlalar, göle dönüşen evlerden sonra yıldırım düşen duvarın da olduğunu gördüğümüz yağmurda can kaybının yaşanmaması bir nebze de olsa içimizi rahatlatıyor.
 

Yıldırımın Etkisiyle Evin Çatısı Delindi

Tarlaların bataklığa dönüştüğü konusunda haberimizi gündeme getirdikten sonra, şiddetli yağışların bilançosu buğun de farklı bir şekilde karşımıza çıktı. Gece düşen yıldırım sonucu evin çatısı delinirken, söz konusu olayda can kaybı yaşanmadı.

 
