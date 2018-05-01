Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 01 Mayıs 2018 22:31:23 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Tatlıses,O İddialara Sessiz Kaldı!

AK Parti İzmir milletvekili aday adaylığı için resmi başvurusunu avukatı aracılığıyla yapan şarkıcı İbrahim Tatlıses, AK Parti İzmir İl Başkanı Aydın Şengül’ü ziyaret etti. Tatlıses, adaylığıyla ilgili daha sonra basın açıklaması yapacağını söyledi.

Tatlıses,O İddialara Sessiz Kaldı!

Ak Parti İzmir 1'inci bölgeden milletvekili aday adayı olan türkücü İbrahim Tatlıses, Ak Parti İzmir İl Başkanı Aydın Şengül'ü makamında ziyaret etti. İbrahim Tatlıses ile Aydın Şengül'ün görüşmesi, basına kapalı olarak gerçekleşti. Elinde baston olan Tatlıses, mitingdeki konuşma nedeniyle özellikle sosyal medyadan tepki görmesini soran gazetecilere, "Olabilir, çok önemli değil. Biz kendi içimizi, ruhumuzu, dilimizi  biliyoruz. O nedenle çok önemli değil" dedi. Ak Parti İzmir İl Başkanı Aydın Şengül de, Tatlıses'in nezaket ziyaretinde bulunduğunu belirterek, "Tatlıses aday olur olmayabilir, bilmiyoruz. Siyasette daha yeni. Nasıl bir süreç izleneceği konusunda kendisini bilgilendirdik. Süreç devam ediyor" diye konuştu. Şengül daha sonra konuğunu uğurladı.

Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Çoşkun,Urfa'danSeslendi;Fetö İle...
Çoşkun,Urfa'danSeslendi;Fetö İle...
Memur Sen Şanlıurfa İl Başkanı İbrahim Coşkun, 1 Mayıs dolayısıyla yaptığı açıklamada, kamu görevlileri olarak; FETÖ ile iş tutanlara değil, FETÖ'nün işini bitirenlere destek vereceklerini söyledi. Türkiye'nin istiklali, milletin istikbali, siyasetin ve ekonominin istikrarı için ter akıtanlara, milletle beraber yol alanlara, dünya mazlumları için yorulanlara 'görev sizin' diyeceklerini aktaran Coşkun, kamu görevlilerinin taleplerini de şu şekilde sıraladı:
Eski Başkan O İddiaları Yalanladı!
Eski Başkan O İddiaları Yalanladı!
Şanlıurfaspor eski Kulüp Başkanı Kemal Saraçoğlu, Milletvekili aday adayı olduğu yönündeki haberler üzerinde sosyal medyadan bir açıklama yaptı.
Urfalı Açıkladı;Ben Ne Dersem O Olur,İşte Aday...
Urfalı Açıkladı;Ben Ne Dersem O Olur,İşte Aday...
CHP'nin cumhurbaşkanı adayını açıkladı
Tatlıses,O İddialara Sessiz Kaldı!
Tatlıses,O İddialara Sessiz Kaldı!
AK Parti İzmir milletvekili aday adaylığı için resmi başvurusunu avukatı aracılığıyla yapan şarkıcı İbrahim Tatlıses, AK Parti İzmir İl Başkanı Aydın Şengül’ü ziyaret etti. Tatlıses, adaylığıyla ilgili daha sonra basın açıklaması yapacağını söyledi.
"ABD ajanları o köprüdeydi"
Askeri istihbaratta 'sivil haber elemanı' olarak görev yapan tanık "15 Temmuz gecesi diğer yerlerde olduğu gibi Şehitler Köprüsü’nde de çok sayıda CIA ajanı bulunuyordu." dedi.
'Atilla,Güneydoğunun Parlayan Yıldızıdır'
'Atilla,Güneydoğunun Parlayan Yıldızıdır'
24 Haziran'da yapılacak olan erken seçim için milletvekilliği aday adaylığı başvurusunu yapan aday adayları Ceylanpınar Belediye Başkanı Menderes Atilla'yı ziyaret etti.
Hasan Eyyüpoğlu'ndan,1 Mayıs mesajı
Hasan Eyyüpoğlu'ndan,1 Mayıs mesajı
Şanlıurfa Ilı Damızlık Koyun Keçi Yetiştiricileri Birliği Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Hasan Eyyüpoglu,1 Mayıs Emek ve Dayanışma Bayramı sebebiyle mesaj yayınladı.
Akbaş, Yetim Nazlı İçin Gelin El Ele Verelim Dedi
Akbaş, Yetim Nazlı İçin Gelin El Ele Verelim Dedi
STK Başkanı Faruk Akbaş twitter hesabından paylaştığı bir fotoğraf yürekleri dağladı. Akbaş; “Gelin el ele verelim” dedi.
21 Bin Kişi Alınacak!
21 Bin Kişi Alınacak!
2018 yılında binlerce kişiyi iş sahibi yapan İŞKUR, ilköğretim mezunu okur-yazar vatandaşları da meslek sahibi yapmaya devam ediyor. İŞKUR’un resmi sitesinde yer alan ilkokul mezunu kişilerin başvuru yapabileceği 21 bin 589 kişilik açık pozisyon bulunmaktadır. Peki nasıl başvuru yapılır?
Sınavsız 15 Bin Kişi Alınacak!
Sınavsız 15 Bin Kişi Alınacak!
İş arayanlara müjde. Devlet, 15 ilde 15 bin 418 kişiye sınavsız, kurayla iş verecek. Süre sınırlı, ilgi çok yoğun. Aman fırsatı kaçırmayın!
'Hikayemin en başında ben de bir işçiydim'
'Hikayemin en başında ben de bir işçiydim'
Türkücü İbrahim Tatlıses, 1 Mayıs Emek ve Dayanışma Günü'nde takipçilerine nostalji yaşattı.
Başkan Bayık İşçilerin Bayramını Kutladı
Başkan Bayık İşçilerin Bayramını Kutladı
Hilvan Belediye Başkanı Aslan Ali Bayık 1 Mayıs Emek ve Dayanışma günü dolayısıyla belediye personelleriyle bir araya geldi
Çoşkun,Urfa'danSeslendi;Fetö İle...
Çoşkun,Urfa'danSeslendi;Fetö İle...
Eski Başkan O İddiaları Yalanladı!
Eski Başkan O İddiaları Yalanladı!
Urfalı Açıkladı;Ben Ne Dersem O Olur,İşte Aday...
Urfalı Açıkladı;Ben Ne Dersem O Olur,İşte Aday...
Tatlıses,O İddialara Sessiz Kaldı!
Tatlıses,O İddialara Sessiz Kaldı!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
29°C / 17°C
Durum
GökGürültülü Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:52
Güneş
05:24
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:13
Akşam
19:22
Yatsı
20:46
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿