Bu haber 01 Mayıs 2018 10:13:03 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Çiftçi'nin Verdiği Röportaj Tepki Topladı

Şanlıurfa Büyük Şehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi, Kanal7.com haber sitesinde verdiği bir röportajda Göçmen Suriyeliler için “Suriyeli aday çıkmasını isterdim” dedi.

Şanlıurfa Büyük Şehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi, Kanal7.com haber sitesi röportaj verdi. Verdiği röportajda birçok konuya değinen Çiftçi’nin en çok Suriyeliler ile ilgili olan bölümü dikkat çekti.
 

SURİYELİ ADAY ÇIKMASINI İSTERDİM

“Suriyeli kardeşimize en fazla ev sahipliği yapan şehir Şanlıurfa şehridir. Peygamberler şehri unvanının yanına ensar şehri unvanını da katmıştır. Suriye'den gelen mültecilerin çok azı Türkiye Cumhuriyeti vatandaşlığına geçmiş durumda. Bunlardan Türkiye cumhuriyeti vatandaşlarına geçmiş olanlar ile alakalı partimiz bir değerlendirmeye girer mi girmez mi doğrusu bilmiyorum ama tabi totalde şimdi rakamlar ellerinde var. Bunların temsil edilmesi noktasında faydasını göreceğimize inanıyorum.” yorumunda bulunan Çiftçiye belirli kesimlerce tepki yağdı.
 

SURİYELİLER KENDİ ÜLKELERİNİ YÖNETEMEDİLER

Konu ile ilgili bir vatandaşın tepki açıklaması şu şekilde;

“Sayın başkan, sizin evinizin etrafında Suriyeli var mı?”

"Siz makam odanızda oturup, dışarıda korumalarla gezerken bu millet Suriye sıkıntısında dışarı çıkamıyor, can güvenliği olmadığında siz kalkıp Suriyeli milletvekilli adaydan bahsediyor, onların yönetime katılmasını istiyorsunuz. Sayın başkan, Suriyelilerin kendi ülkesine faydaları olsaydı ve yönetebilselerdi kendi ülkesini bırakıp kaçmazlardı. Suriyelileri istiyorsan git Suriyelilere belediye başkanlığı yap. Şanlıurfa Büyük şehir belediyesi başkanlığında elini çek. Biz Türkiye vatandaşına Belediye başkanlığı yapacak bir başkan isteriz. Saygılar.”



 
