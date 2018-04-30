Advert
Bu haber 30 Nisan 2018 17:01:53 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Emniyet Genel Müdürü Oldu

Başarılı Emniyet Müdürü Erhan Gülveren, Emniyet Genel Müdürü oldu.

Emniyet Genel Müdürü Oldu

Gaziantep eski Emniyet müdürü Erhan Gülveren, vekaleten Emniyet Genel müdürlüğüne getirildi. Müdür Gülveren, Emniyet Genel müdürü Selami Altınok’un milletvekiliği için istifa etmesinden dolayı Emniyet Genel Müdürü oldu.


 
