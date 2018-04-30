Advert
Çakmaklı Ak Parti'den Aday Oldu

Bir önceki dönem Ak Parti Karaköprü Kadın Kolları Başkanlığı yapan Eda Çakmaklı Ak Parti’den aday adayı oldu.

Çakmaklı Ak Parti'den Aday Oldu

AK Parti Karaköprü Önceki Dönem Kadın Kolları Başkanı Sayın Eda Çakmaklı 27. Dönem Milletvekili Aday Adaylık için başvuruda bulundu.

 
