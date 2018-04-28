Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 28 Nisan 2018 22:16:53 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bakandan,Memur Olmak İsteyenlere Müjde!

Bu yıl 74 bin personel hedefi koyan kamu, sınavla devlet kadrolarına eleman alımına devam ediyor.

Bakandan,Memur Olmak İsteyenlere Müjde!

En yüksek personel alımlarından biri Adalet Bakanlığı'ndan geldi. Bakanlık, sınavla toplam 15 bin 500 adliye ve ceza infaz personeli alacak. Sınavı kazanarak kamu personeli olmaya hak kazanan kişiler bu yılın sonuna kadar işbaşı yapacak.

HAKİM VE SAVCI DA VAR

Personel alımına ilişkin detayları Adalet Bakanı Abdulhamit Gül açıkladı. Bu yıl mezun olacak öğrencilerden Kasım, Aralık'ta yeni hakim, savcı alımı düşünüldüğünü belirten Bakan Gül, "Toplamda 15 bin 500 personel alımı gerçekleştireceğiz. Yakın zamanda bu konuyla ilgili de ilana çıkacağız" açıklamasında bulundu.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ekonomi
Urfa'da Tefeci Operasyonu,12 Tutuklama!
Urfa'da Tefeci Operasyonu,12 Tutuklama!
Urfa’da tefecilik yapan 13 şüpheliden 12’si, tutuklandı.
İşsize bin 611 lira verilecek...
İşsize bin 611 lira verilecek...
İşsizlerin imdadına işsizlik maaşı yetişiyor. İşsizlik sigortası kapsamında bir işyerinde çalışırken; kendi istek ve kusuru dışında işini kaybedenler; son 120 gün içinde prim ödeyerek sürekli çalışmış ve son 3 yıl içinde en az 600 gün işsizlik sigortası primi ödemiş olmak şartıyla maaş alıyor. Bu şartları taşıyanlara kıdemlerine göre 10 aya kadar işsizlik maaşı ödeniyor. İşşizlik maaşında taban ve tavan tutarlar asgari ücret üzerinden belirleniyor. Bu yıl işsizlere ayda en az 805,63 lira, en çok bin 611,28 lira ödeniyor. 10 ayda 8 bin 56 lira ile 16 bin 112 lira arasında ödeme alınabiliyor.
Bakandan,Memur Olmak İsteyenlere Müjde!
Bakandan,Memur Olmak İsteyenlere Müjde!
Bu yıl 74 bin personel hedefi koyan kamu, sınavla devlet kadrolarına eleman alımına devam ediyor.
300 koyun için düğmeye basıldı...
300 koyun için düğmeye basıldı...
Tarım Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, 300 koyun projesinin hafta sonu Şırnak'ta başlayacağını bildirdi. Koyunları alacak kişinin köyde yaşaması gerektiğini hatırlatan Fakıbaba, "Köyde yaşayacak, ahırı olacak, merası olacak, hayvancılıkla iştigal etmiş olacak" dedi. Proje kapsamında kredinin Ziraat Bankası tarafından ödeneceğini vurgulayan Bakan Fakıbaba, bunun 1 yılı geri ödemesiz 6 yıl da ödeneceğini ifade etti. Projenin bu yıl 500 bin koyun ile başlayacağını kaydeden Fakıbaba, 250 bin düve projesini de 10 Mayıs'ta Erzincan'dan başlatacaklarını belirtti. .
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi,Dev Destek Geliyor!
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi,Dev Destek Geliyor!
​Gıda Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Dr. Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, buzağı destekleme ödemelerine ilişkin aşağıdaki açıklamayı yaptı:
Evlenene 55 bin lira verilecek!
Evlenene 55 bin lira verilecek!
Milyonlara müjdeler içeren torba yasa tasarısı ev alacakların da evleneceklerin de yüzünü güldürdü. Meclis'ten geçen yasaya göre; çeyiz hesabında azami devlet katkısı oranı yüzde 20'den yüzde 25'e, azami katkı tutarı da 5 bin liradan 7 bin 500 liraya çıkarıldı. Çeyiz hesabı açıp 3-5 yıl düzenli ödeme yapanlar, 27 yaşından önce evlenirse devlet katkısını alabiliyor. Konut hesabı sisteminin daha etkin hale getirilmesi için, konut alımındaki yüzde 20 olan devlet katkısı da yüzde 25'e yükseltildi. Devlet katkısı ödemesinde azami tutar da 20 bin lira yapıldı. Çiftler bu imkanlardan ayrı ayrı yararlanıp 55 bin lira alabilecek.
İŞKUR 10 bin lira yardım yapıyor! Başvuru tarihi ne zaman?
İŞKUR 10 bin lira yardım yapıyor! Başvuru tarihi ne zaman?
Nitelikli personel ihtiyacını karşılamak için Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik Bakanlığı, Türkiye İş Kurumu ve Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı ile geliştirdikleri ortak proje ile gençlere 10 bin lira kupon yardımı yapılacak. Peki bu yardımı kimler alabilir? Başvuru tarihi ne zaman? İşte detaylar...
Urfalılar Dikkat,Bu Haber Sizin İçin...
Urfalılar Dikkat,Bu Haber Sizin İçin...
Sosyal Güvenlik Reformu ile hayata geçirilen ve 2012 yılından itibaren zorunlu hale gelen genel sağlık sigortasında (GSS) son gün 30 Nisan.
Urfa'dan Start Verilecek!
Urfa'dan Start Verilecek!
Kamuoyunda çok tartışılan 500 Bin Koyun Projesi ile ilgili başvurular alındı. Koyunların dağıtımı 26 Nisan Perşembe günü Gıda, Şanlıurfa’da başlatılacak.
Bayraktar Uyardı,Son Gün 30 Nisan!
Bayraktar Uyardı,Son Gün 30 Nisan!
Türkiye Ziraat Odaları Birliği (TZOB) Genel Başkanı Şemsi Bayraktar, 2 Nisan 2018 tarihinde başlayan kırsal kalkınma destekleri kapsamında genç çiftçi projelerinin desteklenmesi başvurularının 30 Nisan 2018 Pazartesi günü mesai saati bitiminde sona ereceğini bildirdi.
Milyonlara Müjde,Kavga Bitecek Barış Getirecek!
Milyonlara Müjde,Kavga Bitecek Barış Getirecek!
Hükümet tapusuz yapı mağduriyetine karşı harekete geçti. Türkiye’de yaklaşık 16 milyon taşınmaza Yapı Kayıt Belgesi verilmesi için yapılacak düzenleme bir hafta içinde Meclis’te.
Büyük tuzak! Paralara çökecekler...
Büyük tuzak! Paralara çökecekler...
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, "Kimi firmaların ve iş adamlarının varlıklarını yurtdışına çıkardıkları yönünde tezvirat üretiliyor" diyerek böyle bir durumun izahı olmayacağını ve affedilemeyeceğini söyledi.
Urfa'da Tefeci Operasyonu,12 Tutuklama!
Urfa'da Tefeci Operasyonu,12 Tutuklama!
Urfa İçin Güzel Haber,Stonehenge modeli...
Urfa İçin Güzel Haber,Stonehenge modeli...
Tatlıses'in Anısı,Sosyal Medyayı Karıştırdı!
Tatlıses'in Anısı,Sosyal Medyayı Karıştırdı!
Faruk Çelik Hakkında Flaş Yorum,Belediye...
Faruk Çelik Hakkında Flaş Yorum,Belediye...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
28°C / 14°C
Durum
Çok Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:55
Güneş
05:26
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:13
Akşam
19:20
Yatsı
20:44
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿