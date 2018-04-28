Advert
Bu haber 28 Nisan 2018 22:15:25 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Kiracılara Müjde,Mahkeme Kararını Verdi!

Yargıtay 3. Hukuk Dairesi, kira sözleşmesinde, bedelin ne şekilde artacağına ilişkin madde bulunmadığından, ev sahibinin tek taraflı ÜFE'ye göre belirlediği artış miktarını ödemeyen kiracının tahliyesinin istenemeyeceğine karar verdi. Yozgat'ta ev sahibi, kiracıyla yaptığı sözleşmeye kira bedelinin ne şekilde artacağına ilişkin madde koymadı. Ancak kiracıdan ÜFE oranında artış talep etti ve kiracının bunu ödememesi üzerine, evin boşaltılması için dava açtı. Yargıtay'ın kiracılar lehine emsal kararında ise, "Davacının tek yanlı kira oranı ve bedeli belirlemesine itibar edilemez" denildi.

