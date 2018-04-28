Advert
Bu haber 28 Nisan 2018 21:18:25 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bir dua ettim, işinden oldu!

Demirören Grubu'nun Ahmet Hakan'ın Kanal D'deki görevine son vermesi sonrası sosyal medya hesabından paylaşımda bulunan Cübbeli Ahmet Hoca, "Darısı diğerlerinin başına" ifadesini kullandı.

Bir dua ettim, işinden oldu!

Kanal D Ana Haber'i sunan Ahmet Hakan, görevinden ayrıldı. Hakan'ın yerine NTV'nin spikerlerinden Buket Aydın Baykal getirildi.

CÜBBELİ AHMET PAYLAŞIMDA BULUNDU

Ahmet Hakan'ın Kanal D'deki görevini bırakması sonrası kamuoyunda Cübbeli Ahmet olarak bilinen Ahmet Mahmut Ünlü bir paylaşımda bulundu.

"DARISI DİĞERLERİNİN BAŞINA"

Umrede yaptıkları dualarla bazı kişileri havale ettiklerini ve bu dualar sonrası Ahmet Hakan'ın görevden ayrıldığı haberini aldıklarını belirten Cübbeli, "Mekke-i Mükerreme'den selamlar ve duâlar. Umrede yaptığımız duâlarda bazı kişileri Allâh'a havale etmiştik. Buradan duâlar ne çabuk kabul oluyor ki ertesi gün her hafta mutlaka bizimle alakalı bir haber yapmayı mârifet sanan Ahmet Hakan'ın Kanal D'den ayrıldığını işittik. Allah kendisine bir daha böyle bir imkan vermesin. Darısı diğerlerinin başına" ifadelerini kullandı.

AHMET HAKAN NE DEMİŞTİ?

Ahmet Hakan, 13 Nisan'daki yazısında, Cübbeli Ahmet Hoca olarak bilinen Ahmet Mahmut Ünlü'nün sosyal medyada olay yaratan "Şifa Ayetleri" isimli kitabına değinmişti. Kitabında, erkek cinsel organının uzaması ve iktidarsızlığın giderilmesi için 4 dua veren Cübbeli Ahmet ile ilgili Hakan, "Din ve dince kutsal sayılan değerleri aşağılamak bu değilse nedir Allah aşkına?" ifadesini kullanmıştı.
