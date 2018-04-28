Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 28 Nisan 2018 16:10:47 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ak Parti'de Suriyeli Vekil Adayı

Suriye'den 10 yıl önce gelip, Bursa'ya yerleşen Muhammed Erşahuni, 24 Haziran’da yapılacak milletvekilliği genel seçimleri için AKP'den aday adaylığı başvurusunda bulundu.

Ak Parti'de Suriyeli Vekil Adayı

Suriye'nin Hama kentinden Bursa'ya 10 yıl önce gelip, yerleşen Muhammed Erşahuni, şirket kurarak, turizm ve inşaat sektöründe iş yapmaya başladı. Türkiye vatandaşı olan Muhammed Erşahuni, Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'a hayranlığı dolayısıyla soyadını değiştirip, Erdoğan yaptı. Eşinin ismini de Sümeyye olarak değiştiren Muhammed Erşahuni, 24 Haziran'da yapılacak milletvekilliği genel seçimleri için AKP çatısı altında Bursa'dan aday adaylığı başvurusu yaptı. Muhammed Erşahuni'nin, yakın çevresine, en büyük hedefinin milletvekili olarak seçilip, TBMM'ye girmek olduğunu söylediği belirtildi.

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Büyükelçiliği Kudüs'e taşıma kararı alan başbakanın istifası istendi
Büyükelçiliği Kudüs'e taşıma kararı alan başbakanın istifası istendi
Romanya'da Cumhurbaşkanı Klaus Iohannis, kendisine sormadan büyükelçiliği Kudüs'e taşıma kararı alıp üstüne bir de İsrail'i ziyaret eden Başbakan Dancila'nın istifasını istedi.
Ak Parti'de Suriyeli Vekil Adayı
Ak Parti'de Suriyeli Vekil Adayı
Suriye'den 10 yıl önce gelip, Bursa'ya yerleşen Muhammed Erşahuni, 24 Haziran’da yapılacak milletvekilliği genel seçimleri için AKP'den aday adaylığı başvurusunda bulundu.
Ali Şen, Aday Adaylığını Duyurdu
Ali Şen, Aday Adaylığını Duyurdu
Şanlıurfa’da çeşitli ilçelerde ve köylerde uzun yıllar din görevlisi olarak görev yapan Ali Şen (Ali hoca) AK Parti'den aday adaylığı başvurusunu yaptı.
Bilgin, Urfalıları Mevlide Davet Etti
Bilgin, Urfalıları Mevlide Davet Etti
Birecik Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası, Birecik İlçe Müftülüğü ile birlikte hazırlamış olduğu, Berat Kandili Münesebetiyle Mevlid-i Şerife tüm halkı davet ediyor.
İşte 100 bin imza prosedürü
İşte 100 bin imza prosedürü
YÜKSEK Seçim Kurulu (YSK) 100 bin imzayla cumhurbaşkanı adayının nasıl gösterileceğine ilişkin prosedürü belirledi.
Reuters'tan bomba Gül iddiası...
Reuters'tan bomba Gül iddiası...
Reuters'ın haberine göre 11.Cumhurbaşkanı Abdullah Gül'ün, Saadet Partisi (SP) ile cumhurbaşkanı adaylığı konusunda uzlaşma sağlayamadığı ve Gül'ün SP'nin adayı olmayacağı belirtildi.
'Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de bir ilk!
'Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de bir ilk!
ATV'de yayınlanan 'Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'in son bölümüne, yarışmacının kız arkadaşına ettiği evlilik teklifi damgasını vurdu.
Şutso’da Başkan Yardımcıları Belli Oldu
Şutso’da Başkan Yardımcıları Belli Oldu
ŞUTSO’da Başkan Yardımcılıklarına Kadir Kılıçoğlu ve Mehmet Yetim seçildi.
Ceylanpınar Belediyesi'nden kadınlara tarihi yerler gezisi
Ceylanpınar Belediyesi'nden kadınlara tarihi yerler gezisi
Sosyal belediyeciliğin en güzel örneklerini yansıtan Ceylanpınar Belediyesi, ilçedeki kadınlar için tarihi mekanlara gezi düzenledi. Kadınlar Mardin, Harran ve Viranşehir', gezerek unutamayacakları bir an yaşadı.
Urfa Valiliğinden Uyarı,Hazırlıklı Olun!
Urfa Valiliğinden Uyarı,Hazırlıklı Olun!
Şanlıurfa yeni bir serin ve yağışlı havanın etkisi altına giriyor.
Başkan Atilla, Genç Çiftçin Nikahını Kıydı
Başkan Atilla, Genç Çiftçin Nikahını Kıydı
Ceylanpınar Belediye Başkanı Menderes Atilla, katıldığı düğün töreninde hayatlarını birleştiren Hatice Timurtaş ile Abdüllatif Tutal'ın nikahını kıydı.
Urfa İçin Büyük Adım!
Urfa İçin Büyük Adım!
5. Şanlıurfa Gıda Tarım ve Hayvancılık Fuarı kalıcı fuar alanında ilk kez dün ziyaretçilerine kapılarını açtı. Fuar açılışında konuşan Şanlıurfa Ziraat Odası Başkanı Ahmet Eyyüpoğlu, sulama alanlarının artırılması ve 2018’de tarımda sanayileşme konusunda atılım yapılması gerektiğini vurguladı. Törende Başkan Eyyüpoğlu Bakan Fakıbaba ve Vali Erin’e silografi tablosu sundu.
Şutso’da Başkan Yardımcıları Belli Oldu
Şutso’da Başkan Yardımcıları Belli Oldu
O Eleştirilere Açıklama;Derinden Üzüldük...
O Eleştirilere Açıklama;Derinden Üzüldük...
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi,Dev Destek Geliyor!
Bakan Müjdeyi Verdi,Dev Destek Geliyor!
Urfa Valiliğinden Uyarı,Hazırlıklı Olun!
Urfa Valiliğinden Uyarı,Hazırlıklı Olun!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
27°C / 15°C
Durum
Çok Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:56
Güneş
05:27
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:13
Akşam
19:20
Yatsı
20:43
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿