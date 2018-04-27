Advert
Bu haber 27 Nisan 2018 12:12:58 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ocakoğlu SİM Başkanı Oldu

Ocakoğlu SİM Başkanı Oldu. MHP 24 haziran genel seçimlerine hazır, bu kapsamda Urfa’nın on üç ilçesinde seçim iletişim merkezleri kurulduktan sonra İl merkezinde Urfa’nın tamamında seçim çalışmalarını koordine etmek amacı ile seçim iletişim merkezi (sim) oluşturarak bu merkezin başına ibrahim Ocakoğlu getirildi, uzun yılardır MHP çeşitli kademelerinde görev yapan ve duruşundan taviz vermeyen Ocakoğlu, ayrıca partinin il teşkilat başkanı olarak tecrübeli ve deneyimli bir isim, urfa kamuoyu tarafındanda yakinen tanınan Ocakoğlu’nun bu göreve atanması ile birlikte kamuoyu tarafından MHP’nin seçim çalışmalarına üç sıfır önde başlayacağız ve seçimde önemli bir başarı elde edeceği şimdiden konuşulmaya başladı.

