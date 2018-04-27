Advert
Bu haber 27 Nisan 2018 00:26:43 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Evlenene 55 bin lira verilecek!

Milyonlara müjdeler içeren torba yasa tasarısı ev alacakların da evleneceklerin de yüzünü güldürdü. Meclis'ten geçen yasaya göre; çeyiz hesabında azami devlet katkısı oranı yüzde 20'den yüzde 25'e, azami katkı tutarı da 5 bin liradan 7 bin 500 liraya çıkarıldı. Çeyiz hesabı açıp 3-5 yıl düzenli ödeme yapanlar, 27 yaşından önce evlenirse devlet katkısını alabiliyor. Konut hesabı sisteminin daha etkin hale getirilmesi için, konut alımındaki yüzde 20 olan devlet katkısı da yüzde 25'e yükseltildi. Devlet katkısı ödemesinde azami tutar da 20 bin lira yapıldı. Çiftler bu imkanlardan ayrı ayrı yararlanıp 55 bin lira alabilecek.

