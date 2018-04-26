Advert
Maymuna Maske Takıp Trafikte Dilendirdiler

Endonezya'da trafikte kız çocuğu maskesi giydirilerek dilendirilen maymunun görüntüleri internette büyük ilgi çekti.

Maymuna Maske Takıp Trafikte Dilendirdiler

Endonezya'nın Bogor şehrinde çocuk maskesi takılarak dilendirilen maymunun görüntüleri vatandaşları şaşkına uğrattı. Suratında maskesi, güneş gözlüğü ve sarı peruğuyla dilenen maymunu gören sürücüler ne tepki vereceğini bilemedi.

İNTERNET İKİYE BÖLÜNDÜ

Dilenen maymunun görüntüleri sosyal medyayı da ikiye böldü. Kimileri olayı komik bulurken kimileri ise bu durumu işkence olarak nitelendirdi.

