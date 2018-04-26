Advert
26 Nisan 2018

Selim Bağlı Bugünü Mü Bekliyordu?

Urfa’daki özel hastanelerin kapatılmasını onaylan SGK Başkanı Selim Bağlı görevinden istifa ederek Urfa’dan milletvekili aday adayı oldu.

O günden bugüne kadar kapanan özel hastaneler bugün Bağlı’nın aday adaylığını açıklamasının ardından birer birer SGK sözleşmelerinin imzalanıp  yeniden açılacağı haberleri sosyal medyada paylaşılmaya başlandı.
 

Zararın Hesabını Kim Ödeyecek?

Şimdi bu özel hastaneleri sahipleri mi açacak yoksa yeni kişiler mi açacak? Yeni kişiler açacaksa bu yatırımları yapan girişimcilerin zararının hesabını kim nerede ödeyecek.

 

Bu Hastanelerin Yeni Sahipleri Kim?

Kapatılmasıyla Urfa’da halkın sağlığını büyük ölçüde sıkıntıya düşüren özel hastaneler bugüne kadar neden açılmadı? Bugün açılması akıllarda soru işareti bırakıyor.

 

Selim Bağlı Aday Adaylığını Açıkladı

Hastanelerin kapatılmasını onaylayan Selim Bağlı bugün aday adaylığını açıkladı. Bugün de kapanan özel hastanelerin yeniden açılacağı haberleri yayınlandı.

 

Urfa’nın Tepkisi Ne Olacak?

Urfa halkının sağlığını hiçe sayanların bugün Urfa’dan aday adaylığını açıklamalarına bakalım Parti Genel Merkezi ve Urfa seçmeni nasıl bir tepki verecek?
 
