Bu haber 25 Nisan 2018 12:53:23 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa Bazalt Taşı Tescillenmeli

CNN TÜRK Program Yapımcısı cem seymen Urfa’da verdiği konferans ile kentin kalkınması hakkında görüşler bildirdi.

Urfa Bazalt Taşı Tescillenmeli

"Yerel Kalkınmada Şanlıurfa Modeli" konulu konferansta kentin kalkınmasını ele alan CNN Türk Program Yapımcısı Cem Seymen Urfanın en büyük zenginliklerinden bir tanesinin bazalt taş olduğunu ve tescillenmesi gerektiğini vurguladı.

Çiftçi de katıldı

Cem Seymen’in Urfa’da verdiği konferansa katılan Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi de Seymen’e eşlik ederek kentin kalkınması konusunda fikir sundular.

Seymen; “Bir daha geleceğim”

Urfa’nın tarihi, dini, kültürel dokusundan oldukça memnun kaldığını dile getiren Seymen; “Çok güzel bir gün geçirdim. Katılımcılar da muhteşemdi. El birliğiyle Urfa’yı, tarihi kültürel zenginliklerini ve ürünlerini dünyanın tanıdığı markalar haline dönüştürmek hedefimiz. İnanırsak olur. Yine geleceğim Urfa. Davetiniz için çok teşekkür ederim.” yorumunda bulundu.




 
