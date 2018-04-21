Advert
Bu haber 21 Nisan 2018 13:03:52 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

40 Ayet 40 Hadis Yarışması Harran'da Yapıldı

Harran Kapı İmam Hatip Ortaokulunda ’40 Ayet 40 Hadis’ yarışması düzenlendi. Dereceye giren öğrenciler ödüllendirildi.

40 Ayet 40 Hadis Yarışması Harran'da Yapıldı

Harran Kapı İmam Hatip Ortaokulu tarafından düzenlenen “40 Ayet 40 Hadis” yarışmasında dereceye giren öğrencilere Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Öğretmenleri tarafından ödülleri verildi.





 
