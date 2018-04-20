Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 20 Nisan 2018 09:00:04 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

İlçe Minibüsleri kazaya Davetiye Çıkarıyor

Urfa’da, Çevik Kuvvet kavşağından Karaköprü çıkışına kadar olan bölümde yaşanan trafik sorunu vatandaşı çileden çıkardı. Vatandaş, “minibüsler kazaya davetiye çıkarıyor” dedi. İlçe minibüslerinin belirli durak yerlerinin olmaması tehlikeye davetiye çıkaracak türden bir sorun olduğunu söyleyen vatandaşlar, yetkililerin bu duruma acilen müdahale etmesi gerektiğini vurduladı.

İlçe Minibüsleri kazaya Davetiye Çıkarıyor

Trafik çilesinin bitmediği Urfa’da yeni bir sorun daha baş göstermeye başladı. Çevik kuvvet kavşağından Karaköprü çıkışına kadar olan bölümde ilçe minibüslerinin kazaya davetiye çıkarması vatandaşı endişelendiriyor.

 

Minibüsler Kazaya Davetiye Çıkarıyor

Minibüslerin sağ şeridi gasp etmesinden dolayı yolcu ve yaya olanların canını tehlikeye attığını söyleyen vatandaş, “Sağ şeridi komple gasp ediyorlar. İlçe minibüslerinin nerede duracağını kestiremiyoruz.” Yorumda bulundular.

 

Minibüsler Aniden Duruyor

İlçe Minibüslerinin durak kavramının olmadığını söyleyen vatandaşlar, “Çevik Kuvvet Kavşağı ile Karaköprü Çıkışı arasında bulunan yolu kullanan yolcular ve sürücüler zorluk yaşıyorlar. Minibüslerin durmaları gereken belli bir yeri yok. İstedikleri yerde ani frenle durabiliyorlar. Yolcu indirip bindirirken hem yayalara hem de sürücülere zor anlar yaşatan bu durum tehlikeyi de beraberinde getiriyor.” yorumunda bulundu.

 

Yetkililer Bir Çözüm Bulmalı

Konu ile ilgili şikâyetlerini dile getiren vatandaşlar “Yetkililerin bu duruma el atmalarını talep ediyoruz. Belirli durak yerlerinin ve durak levhalarının olması gerekiyor. sürücüler ve yayalar da buna göre önlemlerini aldıkları vakit bu kadar endişe yaşanmaz” ifadelerini kullandılar.





 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Urfa’nın Trambüs Derdi Kaldığı Yerden Devam Ediyor. Bu Kadarına Da Pes
Urfa’nın Trambüs Derdi Kaldığı Yerden Devam Ediyor. Bu Kadarına Da Pes
Urfa’nın Trambüs Projesinden çektikleri yetmiyormuş gibi, yeni bir sorunu daha meydana getirdi. Trambüs direklerinin kaldırımın ortasında ne işi var?
Urfa'da Engelliler Kucakta Taşındı
Urfa'da Engelliler Kucakta Taşındı
Urfa'da Engelli Kamu Personel Seçme Sınavına (EKPSS) giren adaylar, okulun asansörünün bozuk olması nedeniyle kucakta taşınarak salona alındı.
Çiftçi, Oyları Arttırmak İçin Var Gücüyle Çalışıyor
Çiftçi, Oyları Arttırmak İçin Var Gücüyle Çalışıyor
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi seçim tarihlerinin açıklanmasından itibaren var gücüyle çalışıyor. Halktan ortak akılla hareket edilmesini talep eden Çiftçi, “Şanlıurfalı kardeşlerim her şeyin en güzeline layıktır” dedi.
Ersun Yanal olaylı Geçen Fenerbahçe - Beşiktaş Maçını Urfa.com İçin Değerlendirdi
Ersun Yanal olaylı Geçen Fenerbahçe - Beşiktaş Maçını Urfa.com İçin Değerlendirdi
Gaziantep Şehit Kâmil Belediyesi’nin düzenlediği bir panele katılan Millî Takımlar Eski Teknık Direktörü Ersun Yanal Fenerbahçe - Beşiktaş olaylı maçını urfa.com için değerlendirdi.
Büyükşehir Urfa'ya Gelen Turistleri Hayal Kırıklığına Uğratıyor
Büyükşehir Urfa'ya Gelen Turistleri Hayal Kırıklığına Uğratıyor
Urfa’nın Harran Ovasında bulunup Eyyübiye İlçesine bağlı Soğmatar Antik Kente giden yolun içler acısı hali şehrimiz adına utanç kaynağı yaşatıyor. Büyükşehir Belediyesi’nin Urfa turizminin anlatıldığı reklamlardaki yol ile gerçekte olan yol arasında dağlar kadar fark olması gelen turistlerin ilk ve son kez gelmelerine sebep oluyor. Durumdan şikâyetçi olan vatandaşlar, tarihin göbeği olan Urfa’ya bu kadar haksızlığın yapılmasına oldukça sert tepki gösteriyor.
Urfa, Medeniyetsizliğini Dünyaya Sunmaktan Çekinmiyor
Urfa, Medeniyetsizliğini Dünyaya Sunmaktan Çekinmiyor
Dünyanın ilk yerleşim yeri olan Göbeklitepe kalıntılarının sergilendiği Şanlıurfa Arkeoloji Müzesinde çöplükten geçilmiyor. Bu durumla beraber medeniyetin ilk şehri olan Urfa, en büyük medeniyetsizlik örneğini dünyaya sunmaktan çekinmiyor.
Haberimiz Üzerine Harekete Başlayan Büyükşehir, Tedaviyi Başlattı
Haberimiz Üzerine Harekete Başlayan Büyükşehir, Tedaviyi Başlattı
Urfa – Mardin yolu üzerinden balta darbeleriyle yaralanan ağaçların durumunu gündeme getirdiğimiz haberimizin üzerine Büyükşehir Belediyesi Park ve Bahçeler Dairesi duruma el attı. Yaralı ağaçların tedavileri yapılmak üzere harekete geçen Büyükşehir Belediyesi ağaçların durumunu gözden geçirerek çalışmalara başladı.
Yılmaztekin, Harran'a Bunu Da Yaptı
Yılmaztekin, Harran'a Bunu Da Yaptı
Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Kemalettin Yılmaztekin’ın Urfa’nın Harran İlçesine “Harran meslek Yüksek Okulu”nun kurulması için Yükseköğretim Kurumu Başkanlığı’na gönderdiği dilekçeden sonuç alındı.
Urfa Mardin Yolundaki Katil Kim?
Urfa Mardin Yolundaki Katil Kim?
Urfa- Mardin yolu üzerinde bulunan ağaçlar baltalarla kesilmeye çalışılmış halde görüldü. Yaralı bırakılan ağaçların durumu doğaseverleri üzerken ağaç katillerinin kim olduğu merak konusu haline geldi.
Gap Havalimanından Urfa Ekonomisine Darbe
Gap Havalimanından Urfa Ekonomisine Darbe
Urfa Gap Havalimanının uçak saatleri değişti. Saatlerin değişmesiyle beraber Gap Havalimanını tercih etmekten vazgeçen yolcular, çevre illerdeki havaalanlarını kullanmaya başladı. Dolayısıyla Urfa ekonomisine bir darbe indiren Gap Havalimanında yaşanan bu durum halktan tepki topladı.
Urfa’da 14 Yaşındaki Çocuk İntihara Teşebbüs Etti
Urfa’da 14 Yaşındaki Çocuk İntihara Teşebbüs Etti
Eyyübiye Mesire Alanında intihar girişiminde bulunan 14 yaşındaki Berivan E. Ekiplerin yoğun ikna çabaları sonucu vazgeçirildi.
Geçen Yıl Yapılan Balıklıgöl Tüneli Yıkılıyor
Geçen Yıl Yapılan Balıklıgöl Tüneli Yıkılıyor
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi tarafından Balıklıgöl tünel içerisinde yapılan cephe düzenleme ve iyileştirme çalışmalarında kullanılan malzemelerin dayanıksız olmasından dolayı bir bir dökülmeye başladı.
Bayık, Çocuklar tüm insanlığın geleceğidir
Bayık, Çocuklar tüm insanlığın geleceğidir
Bu Hareket Tam Cehape’ye Yakışır!
Bu Hareket Tam Cehape’ye Yakışır!
Urfa'da 13 Kişi Gözaltına Alındı!
Urfa'da 13 Kişi Gözaltına Alındı!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
29°C / 15°C
Durum
Az Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:03
Güneş
05:32
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:12
Akşam
19:16
Yatsı
20:38
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿