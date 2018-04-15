Advert
Bu haber 15 Nisan 2018 23:02:01 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bıçaklı saldırgan tecavüze yeltendi!

Genç kadının direniş anları güvenlik kamerası tarafından saniye saniye kaydedildi.

Bıçaklı saldırgan tecavüze yeltendi!

Rusya'da bıçaklı saldırgan, girdiği nalburda bir çocuk annesi kadına tecavüze yeltendi. Genç kadının direniş anları güvenlik kamerası tarafından saniye saniye kaydedildi.
