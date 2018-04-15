Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 15 Nisan 2018 19:27:55 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Arda Turan,Kılpayı Kurtuldu!

Arda Turan, Bebek’te objektiflere yansıdı.

Arda Turan,Kılpayı Kurtuldu!

Futbolcu çıkışta özel şoförlü Mercedes S350 marka arabasına bindi. Lüks aracıyla Bebek’ten ayrılmaya çalışan Turan, büyük bir kazanın eşiğinden döndü. Çift yönlü sahil yolunda dönüş yapan Turan’ın şoförü az kalsın özel halk otobüsüyle kafa kafaya çarpıyordu. Turan, kıl payı kazadan kurtuldu.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Magazin
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Kanal D'nin yeni dizisi İnsanlık Suçu, İmparator İbrahim Tatlıses'ten övgü aldı. Tatlıses diziyi soluksuz izlediğini söyleyerek oyunculara övgü yağdırdı.
Küsler Barışacak mı?,İlk Adım Akalın'dan...
Küsler Barışacak mı?,İlk Adım Akalın'dan...
Demet Akalın, Mehmetçiğe moral için Hatay’a giden İbrahim Tatlıses’le yaşadığı polemiğin ardından, sanatçıya zeytin dalı uzattı.
Sadece 3 Bölüm Dayanabildi!
Sadece 3 Bölüm Dayanabildi!
Furkan Palalı, "Bu projeye inanıp emek verenler de var, vermeyenler de. Verenler de kendini biliyor, vermeyenler de. Emekçilerin eline sağlık. Desteğiniz için teşekkürler, gönlünüz rahat olsun, gerekli açıklama yarına kadar yapılmazsa, ben seve seve yapacağım" dedi.
Urfalı Baba İçin mi Bağışladı?
Urfalı Baba İçin mi Bağışladı?
Sevilen arabesk şarkıları derlediği yeni albümünün çalışmalarına devam eden Sibel Can, Suadiye’deki bir butikten çıkarken görüntülendi. Can, Müslüm Gürses’in ‘Hangimiz Sevmedik’ şarkısıyla çıkardığı single’ın kapağında giydiği elbiseyi bağışladı
Yeğeniyle yakalanan Başoğlu'na kötü haber
Yeğeniyle yakalanan Başoğlu'na kötü haber
Burcu Başoğlu ve Murat Başoğlu hakkında çıkan beraat kararına itiraz geldi. Savcı Fatma Atasoy, olayın çevredeki teknelerden görülebileceğini ifade ederek sanıkların cezalandırılmasını istedi
Urfa'ya Gelince Araları Bozuldu!
Urfa'ya Gelince Araları Bozuldu!
Son olarak Fi dizisinde oynayan Ozan Güven şu günlerde yeni filmleri için hazırlık yapan yakın dostu Cem Yılmaz'la Bodrum'da tatil yapıyor. Ozan Güven'in özel hayatında ise yeni bir gelişmenin yaşandığı ortaya çıktı
Çıkış Yolları,Urfalı Baba Gürses!
Çıkış Yolları,Urfalı Baba Gürses!
Narda Afrika'nın "Nilüfer" video klibi dinleyicilerin beğenisine sunuldu.
Okuduğu Parça, Sunucuyu Kendinden Geçirdi
Okuduğu Parça, Sunucuyu Kendinden Geçirdi
İbrahim Tatlıses için bestelenen "Dön Geri Tatlıses" isimli parçayı dinleyen Söylemezsem Olmaz sunucusu Bircan İpek, gülme krizine girip önündeki masaya yığıldı.
Arda Turan,Kılpayı Kurtuldu!
Arda Turan,Kılpayı Kurtuldu!
Arda Turan, Bebek’te objektiflere yansıdı.
Erdoğan İçin Çok Konuşulacak Sözler!
Erdoğan İçin Çok Konuşulacak Sözler!
Mehmetçik`i ziyaret eden ünlülere yönelik eleştirilere katılmadığını belirten Ferdi Tayfur, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan için çok konuşulacak sözler söyledi.
Survivor'da korkunç olay! Bir anda...
Survivor'da korkunç olay! Bir anda...
Survivor'da yürekler ağza geldi! Berna Canbeldek bir anda...
Şok sözler!
Şok sözler! "Evli bir adamı kapattım..."
'Hayatta Her Şey Var' programına telefonla bağlanan kadın izleyicinin "Evli bir adamı kapattım. Onu karısından nasıl ayırabilirim?" sorusu ekran başındakilere pes dedirtti.
Bayık, Çocuklar tüm insanlığın geleceğidir
Bayık, Çocuklar tüm insanlığın geleceğidir
Bu Hareket Tam Cehape’ye Yakışır!
Bu Hareket Tam Cehape’ye Yakışır!
Urfa'da 13 Kişi Gözaltına Alındı!
Urfa'da 13 Kişi Gözaltına Alındı!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
29°C / 15°C
Durum
Az Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:03
Güneş
05:32
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:12
Akşam
19:16
Yatsı
20:38
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿