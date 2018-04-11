Erdoğan,Talimatı Verdi!

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın et fiyatlarındaki yükselişe ilişkin mesajı etkili oldu. Gıda Bakanlığı ile Gıda Komitesi dar gelirlinin daha ucuza et tüketmesi, sektöre daha fazla destek ve teşvik için kolları sıvadı. Komite, küçük işletmeleri dışlamadan, büyük işletmelerle küçük işletmelerin ortak çalışabileceği entegre bir model hazırlıyor. Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba, özellikle dar gelirli vatandaşların ucuz ete rahatça ulaşması için bütün Et ve Süt Kurumu satış noktalarına kıyma-kuşbaşı tedariki yaptıklarını söyledi.