Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 05 Nisan 2018 22:17:02 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Yeni Nesil Gümbür Gümbür Geliyor!

Türkiye'yi duygulandıran görüntü

Yeni Nesil Gümbür Gümbür Geliyor!

Önce biri, ardından diğer ikisi öptü Türk bayrağını. Çocukların bayrak sevgisi herkesi duygulandırdı. Afyonkarahisar'daki erenler ilkokulunu ziyarete gelen Vali'nin makam aracı okulun hemen girişinde park halindeyken tenefüsteki çocuklardan Aynur Çetin görüntülendiğinden habersiz makam aracının otoforsunda asılı Türk bayrağını öptü. Ardından diğer çocuklar da bayrağı öptü. Çocukların bayrak sevgisini duyan vali üç çocuğu da makamında ağırladı ve ödüllendirdi.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Vali Erin;Suriyelilere Kapımız Her Daim Açıktır!
Vali Erin;Suriyelilere Kapımız Her Daim Açıktır!
Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, Dışişleri Bakanlığı’nın organizasyonu, GAP Bölge Kalkınma İdaresi Başkanlığının (GAP BKİ) misafiri olarak Şanlıurfa’ya gelen Afrika ülkeleri büyükelçileri heyetini ağırladı.
Akşener'in A Takımı Belli Oldu!
Akşener'in A Takımı Belli Oldu!
İşte İYİ Parti’nin yeni A takımı
İş Arayanlar Dikkat,3 Bin Kişi Alınacak!
İş Arayanlar Dikkat,3 Bin Kişi Alınacak!
Aile bakanlığı,3 Bin Kişiyi İşe Alacak. Hangi pozisyonlar için alım yapılacak, KPSS şartı var mı? Alımlar ne zaman ve detayları nelerdir?
Rektör Taşaltın Müjdeyi Verdi!
Rektör Taşaltın Müjdeyi Verdi!
Diş Hekimliği Fakültesi bu yıl öğrenci alacak
Yeni Nesil Gümbür Gümbür Geliyor!
Yeni Nesil Gümbür Gümbür Geliyor!
Türkiye'yi duygulandıran görüntü
Urfa İlk Ona Girdi,Birleşseler Şehir Kuracaklar!
Urfa İlk Ona Girdi,Birleşseler Şehir Kuracaklar!
İç savaştan kaçarak Türkiye’ye gelen Suriyeli mülteci sayısı 3 milyon 567 bin 130’a ulaştı. İstanbul’da ise, 554 bin 655 Suriyeli var. Bu sayı Türkiye’deki 43 ilin nüfusundan daha fazla….
Haliliye’de Yunus Emre’yi Anma Etkinliği Düzenlendi
Haliliye’de Yunus Emre’yi Anma Etkinliği Düzenlendi
Haliliye İlçe Kaymakamı Ali YILMAZ Yunus Emre İMKB İlkokulu tarafından bu yıl dördüncüsü düzenlenen Yunus Emre Sevgi, Barış ve Kardeşlik Şenlikleri’ne katıldı.
Urfalı Eski Başkandan,Urfalı Vekile Tepki!
Urfalı Eski Başkandan,Urfalı Vekile Tepki!
“Kadını milletin ortasında soyunduran sensin. Rezilliği yağan sensin, senin ki neyin kafası? Bir sefer de bir rezillik yaptık özür dileriz.' Demeyi bil”
Kandil korkudan tir tir titredi!
Kandil korkudan tir tir titredi!
Kandil’deki PKK elebaşı Karayılan’ın “Amanos’ta saldırı” talimatı TSK operasyonuyla suya düştü. Karayılan, telsizden teröristlere “Aldığınız nefesten bile haberleri var. Beceriksizler” diye çıkıştı
Urfa Çiftçisine Müjde,Hükümet Geri Adım Attı!
Urfa Çiftçisine Müjde,Hükümet Geri Adım Attı!
Çiftçinin su kaynaklarında sevindirici haber
Diriliş Ertuğrul'a bomba transfer!
Diriliş Ertuğrul'a bomba transfer!
Diriliş Ertuğrul'a bomba transfer! Hangi ünlü oyuncu kadroya katıldı?
'Motor Gibi Kadın',Karımı Gördünüz mü?!
'Motor Gibi Kadın',Karımı Gördünüz mü?!
Ivana Sert'in canlı yayında kendisine hakaret eden Peker Açıkalın'ı mahkemeye vermeye hazırlandığı öğrenildi.
Vali Erin;Suriyelilere Kapımız Her Daim Açıktır!
Vali Erin;Suriyelilere Kapımız Her Daim Açıktır!
Urfa'da Huzur Operasyonu!
Urfa'da Huzur Operasyonu!
Urfa Emniyetinden Uyuşturucuya Geçit Yok!
Urfa Emniyetinden Uyuşturucuya Geçit Yok!
Urfa'da İnşaat Hırsızları Yakayı Ele Verdi!
Urfa'da İnşaat Hırsızları Yakayı Ele Verdi!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
28°C / 13°C
Durum
Açık
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:33
Güneş
05:57
Öğle
12:35
İkindi
16:08
Akşam
19:00
Yatsı
20:17
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿