Bu haber 05 Nisan 2018 21:44:22 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Başvuran Herkese 20 Bin Lira Verilecek!

Hükümetin Hibe Ettiği 20 Bin Lirayı Kimler Alabilir? Şartları Nelerdir?

Hükümet, üreten gençlere kişisel ve sosyal gelişimlerini desteklemek ve potansiyellerini açığa çıkarmak amacıyla destek vermeye devam ediyor. Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'nın lise ve üniversitede okuyan gençlere yönelik olarak 'Genç Fikirler, Genç Projeler' sloganıyla yürüttüğü çalışma ile 'Sağlıklı Yaşam ve Spor', 'Kültür ve Sanat' ve 'Yenilikçi Fikirler' başlığı altındaki projelere 5 bin ile 20 bin TL arasında maddi destek verilecek. Programa üniversitelerdeki en az 5, en fazla 10 kişiden oluşan gençlik toplulukları ve resmi ortaöğretim kurumlarındaki en az 5, en fazla 10 kişiden oluşan gençlik grupları proje teklifinde bulunabilecek. Her bir gençlik grubu ya da gençlik topluluğu programa en fazla 2 proje teklifi sunabilecek. Program kapsamında desteklenecek projelerin azami uygulama süresi 3 ay olacak. Proje başvuruları 9 Nisan'da başlayacak, 23 Nisan saat 24.00'e kadar devam edecek.
 
