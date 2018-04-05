Advert
Bu haber 05 Nisan 2018 21:38:24 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Başvuran 30 Bin Lirayı Kapacak!

Hükümetin Hibe Ettiği 30 Bin Lirayı Kimler Alabilir? Şartları Nelerdir?

Başvuran 30 Bin Lirayı Kapacak!

KIRSAL alanda yaşayanların desteklenmesi amacıyla başlatılan 'genç çiftçilere 30 bin liralık hibe desteği sağlanması' uygulamasına bu yıl da devam edilecek. Bu yıl yaklaşık 16 bin 750 genç çiftçiye hibe desteği sağlanacak. Projelerle ilgili başvurular 2 Nisan'da başladı, 30 Nisan'a kadar devam edecek. Genç çiftçilerin, destekten yararlanması için 18 yaşını doldurmuş, 41 yaşından gün almamış olması gerekiyor. Daha önce Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanlığı'nın diğer hibe programından faydalanmamış olma şartı da aranıyor. Destek için ön başvurular, 'https://gencciftci.tarim.gov.tr' adresinden yapılacak. Kesin başvurular, genç çiftçilerin proje uygulayacağı kırsal alanda ikamet ettiği veya ikamet etmeyi taahhüt ettiği yerleşim biriminin bağlı olduğu il/ilçe müdürlüklerine şahsen gerçekleştirilecek. Tebliğe göre, genç çiftçilerin hazırlayacağı projeler şu konularda olacak: "Büyükbaş ve küçükbaş hayvan yetiştiriciliği, arı yetiştiriciliği ve bal üretimi, arı sütü, ana arı, polen ve benzeri arı ürünleri üretimi, ipek böceği yetiştiriciliği ve tesis yapımı, serbest sistem yumurta tavuğu yetiştiriciliği ve tesis yapımı, kapama meyve bahçesi tesisi, fide, fidan, iç ve dış mekan süs bitkisi yetiştiriciliği, kontrollü örtü altı yetiştiriciliği, çok yıllık yem bitkisi yetiştiriciliği, kültür mantarı üretimi ve tesis yapımı, çok yıllık tıbbi ve aromatik bitki üretimi, işlenmesi, depolanması ve paketlenmesi, coğrafi işaretli, organik veya iyi tarım uygulamalı bitkisel ve hayvansal üretim."
