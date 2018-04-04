Advert
Bu haber 04 Nisan 2018 02:28:31 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Her Ay 425 Lira Maaş Verilecek!

Büyük ilgi gören büyükanneye destek projesinde pilot uygulama tamamlandı. Yüzbinlerce kişi proje konusunda alınacak karara kilitlendi. 3 yaşın altındaki torunlarına bakan büyükannelere aylık 425 lira verilmesini içeren pilot uygulama, Mart 2017'de hayata geçmişti. 12 aylık uygulamaya, 10 ilde 6 bin 500 aile katıldı. Projede süre tamamlandı. Aile Bakanlığı ile Çalışma Bakanlığı, projenin artılarını ve eksilerini masaya yatıracak. Buna göre projenin genel bir uygulamaya dönüştürülüp dönüştürülmeyeceğine karar verilecek. Eğer proje genel uygulamaya dönüştürülürse, Türkiye'nin her yerinde torun bakan ve şartları sağlayan büyükanneler destek alabilecek.
 
