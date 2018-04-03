Advert
Bu haber 03 Nisan 2018 23:33:53 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Sibel Can'dan Urfalı Baba Gürses İtirafı!

Ünlü Şarkıcı Sibel Can Urfalı Müslüm Gürses Hakkında Açıklamalarda Bulundu.Sibel Can;Ben Müslüm Gürses'in Şarkılarıyla Büyüdüm.Onun Beni Beğenmesi,Benim İçin Büyük Onurdur'dedi.

Sibel Can'dan Urfalı Baba Gürses İtirafı!

Ünlü sanatçı Sibel Can, geçtiğimiz günlerde Muhterem Nur'un, "Müslüm Gürses'in en beğendiği şarkıcı Sibel Can'dı" demesinin ardından duygusal açıklamalarda bulundu. Bu sözleri duymanın kendisini onurlandırdığını belirten Can, şöyle konuştu: "Müslüm Baba'yla birkaç kez aynı sahnede, televizyon programında gönül gönüle şarkılar söylemiştik. O anlar benim için unutulmazdır. Babam da yıllar önce çalışmıştı kendisiyle. Benim için de çok kıymetli, çok özeldir. Müslüm Gürses'in şarkılarıyla büyüdüm, üstadımızdır o bizim." Gürses'in her zaman dualarında olduğunu ve onu hiçbir zaman unutmayacağını ifade eden Can, sözlerine şöyle devam etti: "Müzisyenler, gerçek yorumcular; herkesi dinleyemez, birkaç şarkı sonra rahatsız olurlar. Bunu sadece müzisyenler bilir, hisseder. Müslüm Gürses'in benim sesimi, yorumumu beğenmesi benim için büyük bir onurdur. Bunu yıllar sonra Muhterem Abla'dan duymak beni çok mutlu etti. İnşallah ileride Müslüm Gürses'in söylediği eserlerden oluşan bir proje albümünde yer almak isterim. Repertuvarı Muhterem Abla yaparsa tabii."
