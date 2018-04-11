Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Çok Yalvardım, Dinlemedi!
Çok Yalvardım, Dinlemedi!
Canlı yayında kafasından vurdu!
Canlı yayında kafasından vurdu!
Urfalı Eski Başkana Şok Sözler: ‘Hırsızda para çok! Gazetesi var, televizyonu var’
Urfalı Eski Başkana Şok Sözler: ‘Hırsızda para çok! Gazetesi var, televizyonu var’
ASPİM, Otizmli çocuklar ve aileleriyle bir araya geldi
ASPİM, Otizmli çocuklar ve aileleriyle bir araya geldi
PKK'ya
PKK'ya "Bağdat" kalkanı!
Urfalı Vekil Duruma El Attı,Peşini Bırakmayacağım!
Urfalı Vekil Duruma El Attı,Peşini Bırakmayacağım!
Milyonlara Müjde,Borçlar Silindi!
Milyonlara Müjde,Borçlar Silindi!
İnanılır Gibi Değil,Mahkumlar gardiyanı sarhoş edip...
İnanılır Gibi Değil,Mahkumlar gardiyanı sarhoş edip...
Fakıbaba;Durmayacağız,Yeni Projeler Yolda!
Fakıbaba;Durmayacağız,Yeni Projeler Yolda!
Harran Renkleniyor
Harran Renkleniyor
Uyarı - Aradığınız Sayfa Bulunamadı !
Urfalı Eski Başkana Şok Sözler: ‘Hırsızda para çok! Gazetesi var, televizyonu var’
Urfalı Eski Başkana Şok Sözler: ‘Hırsızda para çok! Gazetesi var, televizyonu var’
Urfalı Vekil Duruma El Attı,Peşini Bırakmayacağım!
Urfalı Vekil Duruma El Attı,Peşini Bırakmayacağım!
Fakıbaba;Durmayacağız,Yeni Projeler Yolda!
Fakıbaba;Durmayacağız,Yeni Projeler Yolda!
Hiçbir Hukuki Ve Kanuni Dayanağı Yoktur!
Hiçbir Hukuki Ve Kanuni Dayanağı Yoktur!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
22°C / 9°C
Durum
Az Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:38
Güneş
06:01
Öğle
12:35
İkindi
16:08
Akşam
18:57
Yatsı
20:14
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿