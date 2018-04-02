Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 02 Nisan 2018 23:27:20 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ünlü Sunucudan Kötü Haber!

Kenan Işık'la ilgili flaş gelişme!

Ünlü Sunucudan Kötü Haber!

2014 yılında yere düşerek başını çarpması sonucu bitkisel hayata giren ünlü sunucu Kenan Işık, Almanya'daki tedavisinden de istenen sonuç alınamayınca evinde bakılmaya başlandı.
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Esenyurt’u kaybedersek İslam’ı kaybederiz
Esenyurt’u kaybedersek İslam’ı kaybederiz
Esenyurt Belediye Başkanı olan AK Partili Ali Murat Alatepe'den dikkat çeken açıklamalar geldi. Önce Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan övgü dolu sözlerle bahseden Alatepe, ardından da sözü Esenyurt'a getirerek 'Burayı kaybedersek Kudüs'ü, İslam'ı ve Mekke’yi kaybederiz' dedi.
Tatlıses,2013''te 'Megri Megri,dün Askerlere 'Yaylalar'
Tatlıses,2013''te 'Megri Megri,dün Askerlere 'Yaylalar'
Tatlıses, 'Yaylalar' türküsünü Afrin harekâtına uyarlamıştı
Tosuncuk'a Şok,Tarihin...
Tosuncuk'a Şok,Tarihin...
Tosuncuk Patlayacak.132 Bin Kişi...
Hiçbir Hukuki Ve Kanuni Dayanağı Yoktur!
Hiçbir Hukuki Ve Kanuni Dayanağı Yoktur!
Eğitim Bir-Sen Şube Başkanı İbrahim Coşkun,”Performans değerlendirme taslağına hayır diyor, şiddete karşı yasal düzenleme istiyoruz.”dedi.
Ünlü Sunucudan Kötü Haber!
Ünlü Sunucudan Kötü Haber!
Kenan Işık'la ilgili flaş gelişme!
Şehrim 2023 Otobüsü Şanlıurfa’da!
Şehrim 2023 Otobüsü Şanlıurfa’da!
Şehrim2023 otobüsü, 02-05 Mart tarihleri arasında Şanlıurfanın ’in çeşitli meydanlarında Şanlıurfalılarla bir araya gelerek şehri en iyi bilenlerin, o şehirde yaşayanların çevre, şehir ve kültür başlıklarında Şanlıurfaya e ilişkin hayal, görüş, öneri ve taleplerini dinleyecek. Şehrim2023 otobüsünü tanıtımını yapan Ak Parti Şanlıurfa İl başkanı Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül , Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir belediye başkanı Nihat Çiftçi projeye destek verdiklerinin altını çizdi.
Harran Üniversitesinden,Cerablus Adımı!
Harran Üniversitesinden,Cerablus Adımı!
Fırat Kalkanı Harekâtıyla özgürlüğüne kavuşan Suriye’nin Cerablus kentinde liseyi bitiren öğrencilerin üniversite hayallerine kavuşmaları için harekete geçen Harran Üniversitesi, Cerablus’ta Yabancı Öğrenci Sınavı (YÖS) yapacak.
Orhan Derman,Acar'a Çalışmalarından Dolayı Plaket Ve Kitabını Takdim Etti
Orhan Derman,Acar'a Çalışmalarından Dolayı Plaket Ve Kitabını Takdim Etti
Birecik TSO öncülüğünde yapılan Çocuk İstismarı ve İhmalinde Ebeveyn Rolü ve Bağımlılığı Önleme Stratejileri Semineri Konuşmacı Prof. Dr. Orhan DERMAN tarafından yapıldı.
Halfeti Temsilciliği Açıldı...
Halfeti Temsilciliği Açıldı...
Birecik Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası (BTSO), Halfeti ilçesinde temsilciliğini açtı.
3 Yaşındaki Çocuğu Gözaltına Almaya Çalıştılar
3 Yaşındaki Çocuğu Gözaltına Almaya Çalıştılar
İsrail askerlerinden 3 yaşındaki çocuğa gözaltı na almakla tehdit etti. Sebebi ise elindeki ‘kabak Oyacağı’
Bucak, Seçimi Açık Ara Farkla Kazandı
Bucak, Seçimi Açık Ara Farkla Kazandı
​Yeni dönemle beraber Urfa Ticaret ve Sanayi Odalarının başkan seçimleri yapılmaya başlandı. Bunlardan biri olan Siverek Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası da dün seçim yaparak yeni başkanlarını belirledi.
Ünlü Sanatçı Kansere Yenik Düştü
Ünlü Sanatçı Kansere Yenik Düştü
​Gırtlak kanseri teşhisi konulan ve geçtiğimiz şubat ayında ameliyat olan Türk Halk Müziği sanatçısı Mükerrem Kemertaş, 80 yaşında hayatını kaybetti.
Tatlıses,2013''te 'Megri Megri,dün Askerlere 'Yaylalar'
Tatlıses,2013''te 'Megri Megri,dün Askerlere 'Yaylalar'
Hiçbir Hukuki Ve Kanuni Dayanağı Yoktur!
Hiçbir Hukuki Ve Kanuni Dayanağı Yoktur!
Urfa'da Operasyon,Böyle Yakalandılar!
Urfa'da Operasyon,Böyle Yakalandılar!
Şehrim 2023 Otobüsü Şanlıurfa’da!
Şehrim 2023 Otobüsü Şanlıurfa’da!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
23°C / 10°C
Durum
Parçalı Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:38
Güneş
06:01
Öğle
12:35
İkindi
16:08
Akşam
18:57
Yatsı
20:14
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿