Urfa'da Yasaklandı...

Bu haber 31 Mart 2018 23:10:30 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Valilik Açıkladı,O Tarihler Arasında Yasaklandı.

Şanlıurfa Valiliğinden yapılan yazılı açıklamada, "5442 sayılı İl İdaresi Kanununun 11/C maddesine ve 2911 sayılı Toplantı ve Gösteri Yürüyüşleri Kanununun 17'nci maddesine istinaden diğer illerden katılımlarla birlikte 31 Mart 2018-01-02-03-04-05-06 Nisan 2018 tarihlerinde yapılması muhtemel her türlü yürüyüş, basın açıklaması, miting, çadır kurma, stant açma ve benzeri türdeki tüm etkinlikler İl merkezi ve tüm ilçelerde yasaklanmıştır" denildi. 

 
