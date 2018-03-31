Advert
Bu haber 31 Mart 2018 22:41:50 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bakan Açıkladı,9 bin sözleşmeli memur alınacak!

Sağlık Bakanı Ahmet Demircan'ın bu yıl 57 bin sağlık çalışanı alınacağını duyurmasının ardından, 9 bin istihdam için düğmeye basıldı. Maliye Bakanı Naci Ağbal, 9 bin sözleşmeli personelle ilgili imza attıklarını belirterek, "Bu alımla ilgili Maliye Bakanlığı onayı çıktı. Yıl içerisinde önümüzdeki aylarda sağlık çalışanlarına ilişkin ilave personel alımıyla ilgili düzenleme yapacağız" dedi. Bakan Demircan da, bu yıl içinde 11 bin doktor, 27 bin sağlık personeli, 19 bin sağlık çalışanı alımı yapılacağını, alımların 3 aşamada gerçekleşeceğini açıklamıştı.
 
