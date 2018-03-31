Advert
İsrail Askerleri Namaz Kılanları Böyle Vurdu!

Gazze'de dün yapılan 'Filistin Toprak Günü" sırasında Gazzelilere saldıran işgalci İsrail askerleri namaz kılanlara da keskin nişancılar ile atış yaptı. Son yılların en büyük gösterisinin yaşandığı Gazze'de 15 Filistinlinin öldüğü belirtildi.

