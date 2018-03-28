Advert
28 Mart 2018

Urfalı Başkan Duyurdu,Borçlu Olanlar Dikkat!

Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu (SGK) Başkanı Dr. Urfalı Mehmet Selim Bağlı, Genel Sağlık Sigortası'nda (GSS) gelir testi uyarısı yaptı. Türkiye'nin 1 Ocak 2012'de GSS'ye geçtiğini hatırlatan Bağlı, "GSS tüm dünyada sürekli güncellenen bir sistemdir. GSS sistemi bizde de elden geçirildi ve güncellendi. Paydaşlarımızın, sigortalılarımızın ve vatandaşlarımızın talepleri dinlenip değerlendirildikten sonra 6784 sayılı Kanun'la üçlü prim sisteminden tekli prim sistemine geçtik" dedi. Yapılan son düzenleme ile vatandaşların düşük bir meblağ ile Genel Sağlık Sigortası kapsamına girdiğinin altını çizen Başkan Bağlı, 6834 sayılı Kanun'la 6.4 milyon vatandaşın yaklaşık 8.5 milyar TL civarındaki borcunun silindiğini söyledi. GSS primlerini ödeme imkanı olmayanların 2 Nisan'a kadar en yakın sosyal yardımlaşma ve dayanışma vakfına giderek, gelir testini yapması gerektiğine dikkat çeken Bağlı, "Aile bireylerinin geliri, brüt asgari ücretin üçte biri oranında yani 676 lira civarında bir gelirin altında ise hiçbir şey yapmana gerek yok. Raporunu getir SGK'ya teslim et. Herhangi bir prim ödemene gerek yok. Bugüne kadar senin adına 1 Ocak 2012'den bu yana tahakkuk eden bütün borçlar silinecek" şeklinde konuştu. Bağlı, gelir testine giremeyen veya gelir testi sonucunca geliri asgari ücretin üçte birinden fazla olanların ise 30 Nisan'a kadar SGK'ya müracaat etmeleri halinde tahakkuk etmiş prim borçlarının tamamının 53 lira üzerinden yapılandırıldığını açıkladı.
﻿