Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 20 Mart 2018 20:12:08 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da 23 Terörist Öldürüldü...

23 PKK/PYD-YPG mensubu terörist etkisiz hale getirildi.

Urfa'da 23 Terörist Öldürüldü...

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri (TSK)'dan Yapılan Açıklamada, "Şanlıurfa/Ceylanpınar’da, 1/1/3’üncü Hudut Alay Komutanlığı Şehit Er Adem Döğüşgen Hudut Karakol Komutanlığına PKK/PYD-YPG mensubu teröristlerce silahlı ve roketli saldırıda bulunulmuş, meşru müdafa kapsamında yapılan atışlar neticesinde 23 PKK/PYD-YPG mensubu terörist etkisiz hale getirilmiştir" denildi.  

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Asayiş
Urfa'da 11 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfa'da 11 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Yakalanan şahıslardan 11'i tutuklanarak cezaevine gönderildi.
Urfa'da 10 İş Yeri Kapatıldı!
Urfa'da 10 İş Yeri Kapatıldı!
Suruç Emniyeti ve Zabıtasından Ortak Operasyon.İlçe Genelinde Yapılan Eş Zamanlı Operasyonlarda 19 İşyerinden 10'u Mühürlenerek Kapatıldı.
Urfalı Eski Başkana,Kahkahalı Yanıt
Urfalı Eski Başkana,Kahkahalı Yanıt
Kısa bir süre önce eski Ankara Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Melih Gökçek "FB-BJK derbisinde çıkan olayların işareti Netflix dizisi La Casa de Papel'in fragmanında verildi" şeklinde bir yorum yaparak Netflix'e taş atmıştı. Konu hakkında açıklama yapan Netflix kurucusu ise Gökçek'e bol kahkahalı bir yanıt verdi.
Urfa'da Operasyon,Tutuklandılar!
Urfa'da Operasyon,Tutuklandılar!
Yakalanan şahıslardan 3'ü tutuklanarak cezaevine gönderildi.
Aslanparçası Yakalandı!
Aslanparçası Yakalandı!
Yardımcısı Sami Aslanparçası ve 4 adamıyla birlikte yakalanan şebeke elebaşı Yaşar Kasım Sevilmiş’in ev görünümündeki deposuna yapılan baskında ise 7 milyon lira tutarında 33 kilo kokain ile 65 bin adet uyuşturucu hap ve yarım kilo esrar ele geçirildi.
Urfa'da Şok Operasyon,Şebeke Çökertildi...
Urfa'da Şok Operasyon,Şebeke Çökertildi...
4 iş yerine baskın yapıldı.
3 liraya uyuşturucu,Çekirge Zıplayamadı!
3 liraya uyuşturucu,Çekirge Zıplayamadı!
Okul önlerinde 3 liraya uyuşturucu hap sattığı öne sürülen Rüveyda Karacaoğlan (20) tutuklandı. Genç kızın sosyal medya hesabında “Çekirge üçüncü kez zıplayamazmış” yazısı dikkat çekti
DEAŞ’ın infazcısı kıskıvrak yakalandı!
DEAŞ’ın infazcısı kıskıvrak yakalandı!
Eniştesinin canlı bomba olduğu öğrenildi.
İsa Kızıldemir'den, Miraç Kandili Mesajı
İsa Kızıldemir'den, Miraç Kandili Mesajı
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkan Vekili İsa Kızıldemir, Miraç Kandili nedeniyle bir mesaj yayınladı. Kızıldemir mesajında Miracın kötülükten arınarak yüce mertebelere erişme anlamına geldiğini belirterek, bu gecenin arınma için fırsat olduğunu söyledi.
Bağıban’dan,Miraç Kandili Mesajı
Bağıban’dan,Miraç Kandili Mesajı
Şanlıurfaspor eski Kulüp Başkanı İsmail Bağıban, Miraç Kandili nedeniyle bir mesaj yayınladı. Bağıban mesajında Miracın kötülükten arınarak yüce mertebelere erişme anlamına geldiğini belirterek, bu gecenin arınma için fırsat olduğunu söyledi.
Karakeçili'den , Miraç Kandili Mesajı
Karakeçili'den , Miraç Kandili Mesajı
Şanlıurfa Marangozlar ve Mobilyacılar Odası Başkanı Mehmet Karakeçili,Miraç Kandili nedeniyle bir mesaj yayınladı. Başkan Karakeçili mesajında Miracın kötülükten arınarak yüce mertebelere erişme anlamına geldiğini belirterek, bu gecenin arınma için fırsat olduğunu söyledi.
Ağrı'da operasyon: 1 şemsiyeli terörist öldürüldü
Ağrı'da operasyon: 1 şemsiyeli terörist öldürüldü
Ağrı'da güvenlik güçleri ile çatışmaya giren bir şemsiyeli terörist öldürüldü.
Bayık, Çocuklar tüm insanlığın geleceğidir
Bayık, Çocuklar tüm insanlığın geleceğidir
Bu Hareket Tam Cehape’ye Yakışır!
Bu Hareket Tam Cehape’ye Yakışır!
Urfa'da 13 Kişi Gözaltına Alındı!
Urfa'da 13 Kişi Gözaltına Alındı!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
29°C / 15°C
Durum
Az Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
04:03
Güneş
05:32
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:12
Akşam
19:16
Yatsı
20:38
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿