Bu haber 20 Mart 2018 01:43:51 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

100 Bin Kişiye İş İmkanı!

Türkiye ekonomisinin can damarı, üretimin kalbi, 50 binin üzerinde fabrikanın faaliyet gösterdiği organize sanayi bölgeleri 100 bin kişiye iş kapısı açacak.

Bilim, Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanı Faruk Özlü, organize sanayi bölgelerinde yaklaşık 1 milyon 730 bin kişinin istihdam edildiğini belirterek, "Geçen yıl hem üretime geçilen parsel sayısında hem de istihdamda önemli artış yaşandı. Üretime geçilen parsel sayısı 50 bin 528'i geçti. Geçen yıla göre 100 bin kişilik istihdam artışı öngörülüyor" dedi. Türkiye'nin sanayi bölgesi kurma tecrübesini yurt dışına ihraç edeceğini belirten Özlü, "Yurt dışında da işletip, yöneteceğiz. Kendi teknolojimizi ürettiğimiz bir sanayi dönüşümü hedefliyoruz" diye konuştu. Büyük ölçekli endüstri bölgeleri kuracaklarını anlatan Özlü, şöyle devam etti: "Yeni sanayi bölgeleri iş imkanı yaratacak. Sanayinin ihtiyaç duyduğu insan kaynağını yetiştirmek amacıyla OSB'lerde teknik kolejler açmaya devam edeceğiz."
