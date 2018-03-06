Advert
Bu haber 06 Mart 2018 20:17:56 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfaspor Telafi Peşinde...

Silivrispor maçının hazırlıkları başladı

Urfaspor Telafi Peşinde...

TFF 2. Lig’in 26. Haftasında sahasında Silivrispor ile karşılaşacak olan Sarı-Yeşilli ekip, bir günlük iznin ardından hazırlıklara başladı. Teknik Direktör Ahmet Taşyürek, antrenman öncesinde futbolcularla kısa toplantı yaparak, Sakaryaspor maçının geride kaldığını ve artık Silivrispor maçına konsantre olmaları gerektiğini belirtti. Sakaryaspor maçında özellikle defansta büyük hatalar yaptıklarını oyuncularına anlatan Taşyürek, bundan sonra kalan maçlarda bu hataların tekrarlanmaması gerektiğini belirtti. Daha sonra düz koşu ve ısınma hareketleri ile başlayan idmanda; hücum ve savunma oyuncuları kendi aralarında taktik çalıştı. Bir saat 30 dakika süren antrenman, dar alan oyunla sona erdi.

 
