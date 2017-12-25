Advert
Bu haber 25 Aralık 2017 13:19:08 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Şok Olay,Kendi Kendini Yakmaya Çalıştı!

​Olay, sabah saatlerinde Şanlıurfa'nın Haliliye ilçesine bağlı Atatürk Mahallesi, Şehit Nusret Caddesi ile Atatürk Caddesinin kesiştiği kavşakta meydana geldi.

Olay, sabah saatlerinde  Şanlıurfa'nın Haliliye ilçesine bağlı  Atatürk Mahallesi, Şehit Nusret Caddesi ile  Atatürk Caddesinin kesiştiği kavşakta meydana geldi. Erdal Ç. isimli şahıs, bilinmeyen bir nedenle sokak ortasında kendini yakmaya çalıştı. Elbiseleri alev alan şahsa çevredekiler yangın söndürme tüpleriyle müdahale etti. Yanmaktan son anda kurtarılan şahıs ambulansla hastaneye kaldırıldı. Şahsın kızının tedavisiyle yeteri kadar ilgilenilmediği gerekçesiyle kendisini yakmaya çalıştığı iddia edildi.

Olayla ilgili soruşturma başlatıldı.
