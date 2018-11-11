Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Kredi Bitmeden Evleri Kül Oldu, Genç Çift Gözyaşlarına Boğuldu

Eşya alabilmek için kredi çekti, Elektrik kontağı sonucu çıkan ve evlerinin kül olduğu yangını gözyaşlarıyla izleyen genç çiftin görüntüsü yürek dağladı.

Kredi Bitmeden Evleri Kül Oldu, Genç Çift Gözyaşlarına Boğuldu

Adana’nın yüreğir ilçesi Güzelevler mahallesinde babası orhan yenidoganın Evinin üst katında  oturan Sabri ve Gamze Yenidoğan sabri yenidoğan çifti elektirik kontağı sonucu çıkan yangında evleri kül oldu.  saat 05.00 sıralarında balık pazarına gitmek için uyandırılan Sabri Yenidoğan  gönderikten sonra tekrar uyuya kalan eşi Gamze  Yenidoğan  bir süre sonra tekrar uyandığında evde duman olduğunu gördü.Komşulara ve iffaiyeye heber veren orhan yenidoğan,  itfaiye ekibi gelene kadar üst kattaki oğlunun yaşadığı evi saran alevlere hortumla müdahale etti.



 

Ev kullanılamaz  Hale Geldi

Çiftin 3 yıllık evli olduğunu ve balıkçılıkla zar zor geçindiğini belirten yakınları, eşyalar için çektikleri krediyi halen ödemeye devam ettiklerini söyledi. İtfaiye ekiplerinin söndürdüğü ev yangında kullanılmaz hale geldi. Evin etrafında toplanan Yenidoğan'ın yakınları, itfaiye erlerinin çalışması yaşlı gözlerle izledi. 2 yaşındaki kızı ile babasının evinde bulunan Gamze Yenidoğan  ile balık pazarındaki Sabri Yenidoğan da yangını haber alıp, geldi. Gamze Yenidoğan, evinin yanan halini görünce, gözyaşlarını tutamadı.




 
