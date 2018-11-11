Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Annesinin Mezarına Gitti, Gördükleri Karşısında Şaşkına Döndü

Dua etmek için annesinin mezarına giden kadın, köpekler tarafından bir kısmı çıkartılan bir bebek buldu. şaşkına dönen kadın, bebeği tekrar toprağa gömerek, jandarmaya haber verdi.

Olay, Ankara'nın Yenimahalle ilçesindeki Yakacık Mezarlığı'nda 7 Kasım Çarşamba günü meydana geldi. Alınan  bilgiye göre, 2006 yılında hayatını kaybeden annesi Amine A.'nın mezarına giderek dua eden  Ayşe K., annesinin mezarı başında bir köpek gördü. Köpeğin uzaklaşmasını bekleyen kadın, bir türlü gitmeyen köpeğin annesinin mezarını kazdığını ve ağzında bez parçasının olduğunu gördü ve hızla mezara giden Ayşe K., kimliği henüz tespit edilemeyen ve 5 aylık olduğu değerlendirilen bir bebeğin, doğumdan sonraki göbek bağındaki klemp ile birlikte annesinin mezarına gömüldüğünü gördü.  şok geçiren Ayşe K., köpekler tarafından bir kısmı çıkartılan bebeğin diğer kısmını da topraktan çıkarttı. Ne yapacağını şaşıran kadın, çevredeki arkadaşlarından yardım isteyerek bebeği tekrar toprağa gömüp Jandarma ve sağlık ekiplerine haber verdi. Hızla olay yerine gelen sağlık ekipleri, 5 aylık bebeğin hayatını kaybettiğini tespit etti. Hızla olay yerine intikal eden sağlık ekipleri, 5 aylık bebeğin hayatını kaybettiğini tespit etti.



 
