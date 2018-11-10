Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 10 Kasım 2018 11:57:53 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Erdoğan Hakkari'deki Patlamayla İlgili Acı Haberi Verdi

Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Hakkari'deki mühimmat patlaması ile ilgili olarak "4 şehidimiz var" dedi.

Erdoğan Hakkari'deki Patlamayla İlgili Acı Haberi Verdi

Hakkari'nin Şemdinli ilçesinde Irak sınırındaki Süngü Tepe üs bölgesinde atış yapıldığı sırada patlama oldu. Patlamada 26 asker yaralandı. Milli Savunma Bakanı, Genelkurmay Başkanı ve Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanı da incelemelerde bulunmak üzere bölgeye gitti. Patlamada 26 askerin yaralandığını belirten Bakan Akar, "Yangın söndürme, soğutma ve arama çalışmalarımız devam ediyor" dedi. Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan patlamada dört askerin şehit olduğunu söyledi.


Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

