Bu haber 09 Kasım 2018 10:00:35 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Korkutan Yangın Bir Anda Alev Aldı Cayır Cayır Yandı

İki yıl önce restoran ve kafeye dönüştürülen uçak restoranda çıkan yangın, itfaiye ekiplerince güçlükle söndürülürken uçak kafe kullanılamaz hale geldi.

Korkutan Yangın Bir Anda Alev Aldı Cayır Cayır Yandı

Konya’da , merkez Selçuklu ilçesi Ankara Caddesi'ndeki Türk Yıldızları Parkı'nda, restoran ve kafe olarak kullanılan uçakta yangın çıktı. Haber verilmesi üzerine  olay yerine gelen çok sayıda itfaiye ekibinin yaklaşık iki saat süren çalışması sonucu,  2 yıl önce restoran ve kafeye dönüştürülen uçakta çıkan yangını  itfaiye ekiplerince güçlükle söndürülerek  soğutma çalışması yapıldı.

 

Yangının Çıkış Yeri Mutfak Olduğu Belirlendi

Uçak restoranda büyük çapta hasara yol açan yangının çıkış nedeni henüz belirlenemezken, yangının mutfak bölümünde başladığı öğrenildi.


 
