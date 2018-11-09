BahçeliEvlerde Korkunç Cinayet

Anasayfa Künye İletişim

09 Kasım 2018 08:35:19

Bahçelievler'de yolda yürürken arkasından gelerek lise öğrencisi M.C.K'yı pompalı tüfekle öldürdü. Zanlı Çocuk Şube Müdürlüğü'ndeki işlemlerinin ardından çıkarıldığı mahkemece tutuklandı.

İstanbul Bahçelievlerde lise Öğrencisi olan M.C.K yolda yürürken arkasından pompalı tüfekle3 el ateş ederek M.K tutuklanarak ceza evine gönderildi
 

Arkadan  3 El Ateş Etti

Siyavuşpaşa Mahallesi Mine Sokağı'nda, arkasından yaklaşan kişi tarafından pompalı tüfekle 3 el ateş edilerek ağır yaralanan Erkan Avcı Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi 9. sınıf öğrencisi M.C.K.  kaldırıldığı hastanede yapılan müdahalelere rağmen kurtarılamadı .Olayın faili olduğu iddiasıyla M.K. (15) gözaltına alınmıştı. olayın ardından gözaltına alınan M.K'nin  Üsküdar'da bulunan Çocuk Şube Müdürlüğü'ndeki işlemleri tamamlandı. Zanlı, emniyetteki işlemlerinin ardından Bakırköy Adliyesi'ne çıkarıldı. Nöbetçi Bakırköy Sulh Ceza Hakimliği, M.K'nin tutuklanmasına karar verdi


 
Asayiş
