Bu haber 08 Kasım 2018 20:00:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Drift Yapan 17 Yaşındaki Sürücüye Rekor Ceza

Caddede drift yaparak trafiği tehlikeye düşüren ve sürücü belgesi bulunmayan şahsa rekor ceza kesildi.

Antalya’nın Manavgat ilçesinde bir sürücüye rekor ceza kesildi. Caddede drift yapan sürücü trafiği tehlikeye düşürdüğü ve sürücü belgesi bulunmadığı gerekçesiyle tam 9.154 Lira ceza kesildi. 
 
 

17 Yaşında 10 TL Ceza Yedi

Manavgat Emniyet Müdürlüğü Trafik Denetleme Büro Amirliği ekipleri tarafından 17 yaşındaki sürücüsü M.K.’ye 7136 TL, araç sahibine 2018 TL olmak üzere olmak üzere toplam 9154 TL ceza yazıldı.
 
 

Araç Trafikten Men Edildi

 Drift yapılan araç 2918 sayılı trafik kanununa göre 60 gün trafikten men edilip çekici ile otoparka götürülürken, araç sürücüsü M.K. ise Asayiş Büro Amirliği ekiplerince Cumhuriyet Polis Karakoluna götürüldü.
 
 
 
 
