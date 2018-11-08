Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 08 Kasım 2018 13:46:30 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Patlaya Hazır Bomba! Suriyeliler Parti Kuruyor

CHP Eski İstanbul Milletvekili Umut Oran, Güneydoğu'da yaşayan Suriyeliler için, "Yerel seçime hazırlık yapıyorlar, parti kurmayı düşünüyorlar, örgütlenmeyi düşünüyorlar" ifadelerini kullanması gündem yarattı.

​Patlaya Hazır Bomba! Suriyeliler Parti Kuruyor

CHP Eski İstanbul Milletvekili Umut Oran, GAP Vadisi ile ilgili verdiği röportajda Suriyelilerin parti kurmaya adım attığını dile getirdi.

 

Suriyeliler Siyasi Hazırlık İçinde

Umut Oran konu ile ilgili gündeme getirdiği iddialarda şu ifadelere yer verdi; “Ben şahit oldum, genç bir doktor anlattı. 24 yaşında bir kadına doğum yaptırdım dedi, ve sekizinci çocuğunu doğurmuş. Bugün nüfusumuzun yüzde 5’i Suriyeli, bu rakam 10 yılda yüzde 10 olacak. Son 5 yılda 500 bin çocuk dünyaya gelmiş. Bu sosyal olarak, kültürel ve hatta siyasi olarak etkileri olacak bir durum. Kilis’de çoğunluk olmuşlar ve siyasi temsil için hazırlık yapıyorlar. Yerel seçime hazırlık yapıyorlar, parti kurmayı düşünüyorlar, örgütlenmeyi düşünüyorlar. Onları da bunun için suçlayamayız. Ama bu içeride pek çok çatışmaya, ayrışmaya da meydan verir” diyen Umut Oran, “Problem çok büyük, patlamaya hazır bir bombaya dönüşmüş, alarm veriyor” dedi.
 

 

