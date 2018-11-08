Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 08 Kasım 2018 13:00:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Türk İnsanına İşlemeyen Tek İlacın Hangisi Olduğu Açıklandı, İşte Ayrıntılar

Uluslararası Ekonomik İşbirliği ve Kalkınma Örgütü, antibiyotik direncinin insanlar üzerindeki etkisini açıklayan bir raporu yayınladı. Raporda, Türk insanının antibiyotik direncinde ilk sırada olduğunu gözlendi.

​Türk İnsanına İşlemeyen Tek İlacın Hangisi Olduğu Açıklandı, İşte Ayrıntılar

Antibiyotiklerin, Türkiye'deki hastalar üzerinde, diğer ülkelere oranla en az etkili olduğunu açıkladı. Raporda antibiyotiğin Türk insanına etki etmediği gözlemlenirken, listenin ikinci sırasında Yunanistan ve onu ardından Güney Kore takip etti.

 

Türkiye’ye Antibiyotik İşlemiyor

Raporda antibiyotiklerin hastalar üzerinde ne derece etkili olduğu ülkelere göre sıralandığı listede, Türkiye'nin antibiyotik direncinde ilk sırada olduğu öğrenilirken uzmanlar da konu ile ilgili uyarıda bulunmakta gecikmedi.

 

Antibiyotik Kullanma Konusunda Uyarı

Yayınlanan raporda, antibiyotiklere dirençli bakterilerin artması yüzünden 2015 ve 2050 yılları arasında Avrupa, Kuzey Amerika ve Avustralya'da gerekli tedbirler alınmadığı takdirde 2.4 milyon kişinin hayatını kaybedeceği uyarısı yapılırken, kişi başına yılda 2 dolarlık bir yatırımla bu ölümlerin dörtte üçünün engellenebileceği belirtildi.



 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Sağlık
​Türk İnsanına İşlemeyen Tek İlacın Hangisi Olduğu Açıklandı, İşte Ayrıntılar
​Türk İnsanına İşlemeyen Tek İlacın Hangisi Olduğu Açıklandı, İşte Ayrıntılar
Uluslararası Ekonomik İşbirliği ve Kalkınma Örgütü, antibiyotik direncinin insanlar üzerindeki etkisini açıklayan bir raporu yayınladı. Raporda, Türk insanının antibiyotik direncinde ilk sırada olduğunu gözlendi.
Başkan Ekinci; İnşallah İyileşmesi Noktasında Vesile Olanlardan Oluruz
Başkan Ekinci; İnşallah İyileşmesi Noktasında Vesile Olanlardan Oluruz
Eyyübiye Belediye Başkanı Mehmet Ekinci, ilçeyi adeta karış karış dolaşarak vatandaşların yanında olmayı sürdürüyor. Özellikle hastaların sorun ve sıkıntılarıyla birebir ilgilenen Başkan Mehmet Ekinci, Yenice Mahallesi’nde bulunan hasta bir çocuğu ziyaret ederek tekerlekli sandalye hediye etti.
Hilvan'da Emzirme Haftası Etkinliği
Hilvan'da Emzirme Haftası Etkinliği
Hilvan Devlet Hastanesinde 1-7 Ekim Emzirme Haftası nedeniyle etkinlik düzenlendi.
Urfa Sağlığı Adına Sevindiren Gelişme
Urfa Sağlığı Adına Sevindiren Gelişme
Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Araştırma ve Uygulama Hastanesi Bünyesinde 5 adet daha ameliyathane odası hizmete açtı.
Sağlıklı Yaşam İçin Pedalladılar…
Sağlıklı Yaşam İçin Pedalladılar…
Dünya kalp günü dolayısıyla kalp ve damar hastalıklarına dikkat çekmek amacıyla bir araya gelen Şanlıurfalı bisiklet severler şehir turu attı.
Urfa'da,Bilekten Kopan El Yerine Dikildi
Urfa'da,Bilekten Kopan El Yerine Dikildi
Şanlıurfa’da araç içi trafik kazası sonucu yaralanan Ramazan Eneç (19) isimli vatandaşın sol eli bilek seviyesinden koptu. Sol el bilek ampütasyonu oluşan hasta, kopan parçayla birlikte Şanlıurfa Mehmet Akif İnan Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesi Acil servisine nakledildi. Burada yapılan ilk müdahalenin ardından Plastik Rekonstrüktif ve Estetik Cerrahi Uzmanı Op.Dr. Sedat Avşar tarafından replantasyon amacıyla hemen ameliyata alındı.
Boşalan Koltuğa Yusuf Yavuz Atandı
Boşalan Koltuğa Yusuf Yavuz Atandı
Op. Dr. Yusuf Yavuz, Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesi başhekimliğine vekaleten atandı.
Harran Üniversitesinde Uluslararası İslam Dünyası Sağlık Turizmi Konferansı Yapıldı
Harran Üniversitesinde Uluslararası İslam Dünyası Sağlık Turizmi Konferansı Yapıldı
Harran Üniversitesi Sağlık Hizmetleri Meslek Yüksekokulu ile Şanlıurfa Sağlık İl Müdürlüğü organizasyonu ile gerçekleştirilen “Uluslararası İslam Dünyası Sağlık Turizmi Konseyi” (MEDTİS 2018) konulu konferans, Harran Üniversitesi Sağlık Hizmetleri MYO Konferans Salonunda yapıldı.
Başhekim Altay: Verdiğimiz Sağlık Hizmetinin Geri Dönüşlerini Alıyoruz
Başhekim Altay: Verdiğimiz Sağlık Hizmetinin Geri Dönüşlerini Alıyoruz
Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Araştırma ve Uygulama Hastanesi Başhekimimiz Prof. Dr. Mehmet Akif Altay ve hastane yönetimi kentte görev yapan ulusal ve yerel basın temsilcileriyle bir araya geldi. Başhekimimiz Altay, hastanedeki son durum ve yürütülen çalışmalar hakkında bilgi verdi.
İlkokul mezunu 5 bin kişi alınacak
İlkokul mezunu 5 bin kişi alınacak
Sağlık Bakanlığı Merkez ve taşra teşkilatına istihdam edilmek üzere sürekli olarak çalışacak 5 bin 298 kişi alacak. Peki, Sağlık Bakanlığı personel alımı başvuru şartları neler?
Dağ; Sıkıntılı Süreç Sona Erdi
Dağ; Sıkıntılı Süreç Sona Erdi
HBYS programı olan sisoft, programdaki eksiklikler ve taleplerin karşılanamaması neticesinde iptal edilerek Fonet yazılım sistemine geçilmesine karar verilmişti.
Urfa’da Sağlıkçılar Bayramda Da Görev Başında
Urfa’da Sağlıkçılar Bayramda Da Görev Başında
10 günlük bayram tatili için tüm Türkiye’de olduğu gibi Şanlıurfa’da da sağlıkta hizmet aksamadan devam edecek. Şanlıurfa Mehmet Akif İnan Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesinde görevli olan personeller de tüm bayram boyunca aralıksız hizmete devam edecek.
Taşaltın'dan Boşalan Rekötürlük Koltuğu Doldu. İşte Harran Üniversitesi'nin Yeni Rektörü
Taşaltın'dan Boşalan Rekötürlük Koltuğu Doldu. İşte Harran Üniversitesi'nin Yeni Rektörü
​Bana Vahiy Geldi, 11 Kasımda Kıyamet Kopacak Dedi, İstifa Etti
​Bana Vahiy Geldi, 11 Kasımda Kıyamet Kopacak Dedi, İstifa Etti
Şanlıurfaspor'un Yeni Yönetimi Belli Oldu
Şanlıurfaspor'un Yeni Yönetimi Belli Oldu
Ahmet Hakan AK Parti ve CHP'nin Adaylarını Açıkladı
Ahmet Hakan AK Parti ve CHP'nin Adaylarını Açıkladı
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
19°C / 9°C
Durum
Parçalı Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
05:26
Güneş
06:49
Öğle
12:16
İkindi
15:04
Akşam
17:30
Yatsı
18:47
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
ANKET
TÜMÜ

Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı Koltuğunda Kimi Görmek İstersiniz?

﻿