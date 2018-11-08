Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Bu haber 08 Kasım 2018 11:45:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

​Otopark Ücreti İsteyen Görevliye Pompalı Tüfekle Saldırı

Bir otoparkta kendisinden para isteyen görevliye sinirlenen sürücü, aracından tüfeği alarak havaya ateş açtı. Ardından olay yerinden kaçan sürücünün dehşet anları iş yerinin güvenlik kamerasına yansıdı.

Ankara'da meydana gelen olayda, iddiaya göre görevlinin otopark ücreti istediği kişi, bu isteği duyar duymaz aracından çıkardığı pompalı tüfekle havaya ateş açtı. Büyük panik yaratan o anlar bir iş yerinin güvenlik kamerasına yansıdı.

 

Pompalı Tüfekle Ateş Açtı

Olay sabah saatlerinde Ankara Çankaya Maltepe'de meydana geldi. plakası belirlenemeyen ticari araç, ücretli otoparktan ücret ödemeden ayrılmak isterken, görevli engeline takıldı. Duruma sinirlenen ve otopark ücreti ödemek istemeyen sürücü otopark görevlisiyle yaşadığı tartışmanın ardından aracından çıkardığı tüfekle havaya ateş açtı.  

 

Şans Eseri Kimse Yara Almadı

Sürücü aracından çıkardığı tüfeği kendisine doğrulttuğunu ardından havaya ateş açtığını ifade eden otopark görevlisi, dehşet anları anlatırken üstündeki paniği atamadığı gözlendi. Sürücü aracına binerek olay yerinden hızla uzaklaşırken, şans eseri kimsenin yaralanmaması sevindirdi. Sosyal medyada büyük tepki toplayan olay ile ilgili soruşturma başlatıldı
