Bu haber 07 Kasım 2018 22:00:42 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Kardeşini Öldüren Katil, Mahkeme Heyetine Teşekkür Etti.

17 yaşındaki kardeşini çıkan tartışmada bıçaklayarak öldüren cani ağabey, hakim karşısına çıktı. Müebbet hapis cezasına çarptırılan katil, mahkeme heyetine teşekkür etti.

Kardeşini Öldüren Katil, Mahkeme Heyetine Teşekkür Etti.

Olay, merkez Osmangazi İlçesi Küçük Balıklı mevkiinde meydana geldi. Uyuşturucu kullanmaması yönünde uyardığı kardeşi ile aralarında tartışma yaşayandı. Çıkan tartışma  giderek kavgaya dönüştü. Kavgada Gökhan Çotur  kardeşi Hasan Çotur’u 1'i kalbinden 3'ü de sırtından, toplam 4 bıçak darbesiyle öldürüldü.Gökhan Çotur  hakkında 'Yakın akrabayı öldürmek' suçundan ağırlaştırılmış ömür boyu hapis cezası istemiyle dava açıldı.Çıkarıldığı  mahkeme, Gökhan Çotur'u iyi hal indiriminden yararlandırarak ömür boyu hapis cezasına çarptırdı. Yargıtay, Aile ve Sosyal Politikalar Bakanlığı'nın avukatı katılmadığı için kararı bozarak, dosyayı mahkemeye geri gönderdi. Yeniden yargılanan Gökhan Çotur’a bu kez indirim uygulanmayarak ağırlaştırılmış Ömür Boyu hapis cezası verildi.
 

Aldığı Ceza İçin Teşekür Etti

Bursa 6. Ağır Ceza Mahkemesi'nde hakim karşısına çıkan Gökhan Çotur, duruşmaya tutuklu bulunduğu Bursa E Tipi Kapalı Ceza ve İnfaz Kurumu'ndan Sesli ve Görüntülü Bilişim Sistemi  üzerinden katıldı.. Mahkeme heyeti kısa bir aranın ardından sanığa müebbet hapis cezası verdi. Sanık Çotur, "Teşekkür ederim" dedi.



 
